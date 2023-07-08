Bleach TYBW episode 14: Yhwach reveals the truth about Uryu and Auswahlen as Quincies vs Shinigamis finally begin

Bleach TYBW episode 14, titled Last 9 Days, was released on July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The much-awaited first episode of this new season commenced right after the events of the first season and covered chapters 543 to 546, with a few added anime-only scenes. In terms of art style, execution, and animation, the first episode didn't disappoint at all.

The new opening song, titled STARS, by W.O.D was funky and carried the signature style of Bleach from its initial years. Accompanied by rollicking instruments like guitar, the opening song set the mood for the episode after the ominous anime-only scene at the beginning of the episode. Even though one might argue that the animation was slightly uncharacteristic, especially compared to the first season's OP, it has to be said that it was stylish.

Under the direction of Tomohisa Taguchi, Bleach TYBW episode 14 had moments of brilliance. Even though a few manga moments were cut off, the anime-only scenes made it up for them. Moreover, The Last 9 Days didn't have much action, but it set the tension for the rest of the series.

Bleach TYBW episode 14 highlights

Ominous sight of Yhwach's birth, Ichigo and Ichibei at the Royal Palace

Bleach TYBW episode 14 starts right off the bat with stunning anime-only visuals of Yhwach's birth. Carried by ominous music, it is shown how Yhwach is born, consuming powers in the process, from a fetus to a fully-grown man.

The discordant note playing in the background created a sense of despair, horror, and awe. Moreover, a Reishi-filled silhouette of Yhwach's mother is also shown. It seemed as if the baby Yhwach consumed his mother's powers.

Yhwach's birth is shown in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The opening song of Bleach TYBW episode 14 kicks in right after this ominous sequence. After this, the scene shifts to the main entrance of the Royal Palace, where Ichibei Hyousube, the Zero Squad captain, speaks to Ichigo, reminding him about the damage that the soul society had suffered.

Ichigo Kurosaki had earlier unlocked the true powers of his Zanpakuto Zangetsu and obtained two blades in the process. In order to defeat Yhwach and the Sternritters and protect the Soul Society and his friends, Ichigo had to go through grueling training in the Soul Palace with the help of the Zero Squad captains.

Ichibei and Ichigo as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 14 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo, along with Ichibei Hyosube, arrives at the latter's palace, which is called Hyosube's Riden. Ichibei vehemently said how a thousand years of peace had made the Soul Reapers weak, to which Ichigo replies that the Zero Squad was just merely watching. Ichibei affirmed that part of their job is to simply watch. However, it is also their job to train the soul reapers.

Ichibei warned Ichigo that Quincies would once again come to the Soul Society. Just when Ichigo was about to leave the palace, Ichibei stopped him and said that he would only die at the hands of Yhwach in his current state. However, the protagonist had to surpass being a soul reaper, according to Ichibei.

Yhwach introduces his successor to the Sternritters and the ritual of initiation takes place in Bleach TYBW episode 14

Uryu Ishida, the successor of Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Accompanied by the orchestral music, Bleach TYBW episode 14 introduced Yhwach facing his followers and the Sternritters. He reminded them how a thousand years ago the soul reapers savagely attacked the Quincy and almost eradicated them. However, they were able to survive by hiding in the Schatten Bereich, enduring the humiliation and waiting for thousand years.

Before the advancement of the battle, Yhwach introduces his successor to the Sternritters. It was none other than the last surviving Quincy in the world, Uryu Ishida. Many Sternritters were displeased by this, especially Bazz B, who felt that Jugram Haschwalth was the right person to be his Majesty's successor.

Bambietta as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 14 (Image via Studio Perriot)

Episode 14 also retains the famous Bambietta scene and introduced the other Quincy girls, such as Candice, Liltotto, Meninas, and Giselle. A fight almost breaks out between Bazz B and Jugram, but it is brought to resolution by Askin Nakk La Varar. Bazz B feels that if the successor had been Jugram, then none of the Sternritters would have had any objection. However, Jugram accepts his Majesty's decision.

ritual scene is also seen in this episode 14. Uryu asks why his Majesty, Yhwach, chose him to become his successor. Yhwach reminds him that he is the only person to survive the Auswahlen - an event that always made Uryu wonder why he was able to survive while his mother died.

The ritual scene in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, he gets the answer from his grandfather's diary. In this episode, he Uryu confirms that he has severed all the ties he had with the soul reapers. Drinking the blood of Yhwach from the chalice, he acquires the Schrift 'A', the same as Yhwach.

Ichigo's training, Orihime, Chad, and Kisuke at Hueco Mundo, and the Vizards shown in Bleach TYBW episode 14

Orihime and Chad as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 14 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 14 also shows Orihime, Kisuke, Chad, and another hooded person in Hueco Mundo. Orihime and Chad are seen training for the war, while Kisuke occupies in surveying the Quincy cross for intel.

The scene shifts once again to Ichibei's Palace, where he tells Ichigo that in his current state, he wouldn't defeat Yhwach. The walls around Ichibei's palace begins to peel off as Ichigo finds himself in a dimly-lit place.

Ichigo in an unknown place at Royal Palace (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichibei says that it is a sacred place that no one can enter without the permission of Reio (Soul King). Thus, Ichigo is put on a test by Ichibei to see whether he has it in him to surpass being a soul reaper.

Kyoraku Shunsui is at the Squad 1 Barracks when he wonders whether Ichigo is doing okay at the Palace or not. Knowing Ichibei's unusual methods, he hopes for the best.

The Vizored are then introduced in Bleach TYBW episode 14. Shinji calls Hiyori and sends a parcel under Shinji's and Mayuri's Kurotsuchi's name. Hiyori and the other Visoreds had to fix the distortion between the Soul Society and the human world.

Renji and Rukia train in Royal Palace while Shunsui goes to human world to meet Ichigo's friends in Bleach TYBW episode 14

Rukia and Renji as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 14 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Bleach TYBW episode 14 sees Renji and Rukia locked in arduous training to get stronger. Ichibei interrupts their training and congratulates them for becoming stronger than before. Meanwhile, Kirinji calls Rukia and informs her that her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki, has fully recovered.

Furthermore, Kyoraku Shunsui arrives at the human world to meet Ichigo's friends in Bleach TYBW episode 14. Shunsui informs them that they might have to say goodbye to their friend in case things go wrong with his training. Kyoraku fears that Ichigo might come with a power that could disrupt his being in the human world.

Keigo Asano lashes at Kyoraku Shunsui (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the worst-case scenario, he has to stay in Soul Society, that is if it ever to happens. However, it is a hypothetical situation and the chances of it occurring are marginal. Shunsui also gives them soul tickets so that they can meet their friend, in case things were to go haywire.

The beginning of the end: Second invasion in Bleach TYBW episode 14

Seireitei collapses and turns into something sinister (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Back at the Hueco Mundo, Orihime speaks about how once enemies, Soul Reapers and the Arrancars were reunited to fight the common enemy - the Quincies. She wishes everyone could stay can continue to help others, respecting each other's world.

In the last segment of Bleach TYBW episode 14, it is seen how the construction of the soul society changed and revealed a sinister place. The entire Seireitei gets consumed by an unknown place. Atop a building stands Yhwach, who is accompanied by Jugram and Uryu. Thus, it starts the beginning of the end: the last nine days of the world.

Conclusion of Bleach TYBW episode 14

Yhwach, Jugram, and Uryu in Bleach TYBW episode 14 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Yhwach says in the episode:

"The confined Quincy King regains his pulse after 900 years, his mind after 90 years, his strength after 9 years, and the world in 9 days."

These last nine days marks the blood war between the Quincies and the Soul Reapers once again. Episode 14 perfectly set up the stage for the exciting fights in the later episodes. There were numerous anime-only scenes as well, such as Yhwach's birth, Ichigo's training, the graveyard scene during the ritual ceremony, etc.

In the next episode of Bleach TYBW, Toshiro Hitsugaya, Rangiku Matsumoto, and others would clash against Bazz B, as implied by the ending note of the episode. Moroever, as to how the Seireitei turns into such a sinister place in Bleach TYBW episode 14, it will be revealed in the next episode as well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes