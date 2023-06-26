Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 15 visual and details leaked weeks ahead of release

The first cour of Bleach TYBW part 2 concluded with the destruction of the Soul Society and the captains of the Gotei 13 having their Bankai taken away. Fans witnessed Ichigo's inner search for his Zanpakuto as well as his discovery of his true powers, which he obtained after finding out the truth about his sword. Now, much to fans' surprise, Viatrent, a content creator on Twitter, posted a leak revealing the opening frame along with some visual stills from the episode 15 days before the second cour's release.

With the Soul Society in ashes and Yhwach preparing to take down the Soul King, fans will get to see how the captains without their Bankai will stand against Yhwach and his army. These events will be included in the second cour of the series, which is set to be released on July 8, 2023.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 15 visual reveals Toshira in his Bankai form

Viatrent @Viatrent



#BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW #Bleach #BLEACH2023 Bleach TYBW episode 15 starts here and title drop is where the circle is marked Bleach TYBW episode 15 starts here and title drop is where the circle is marked #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW #Bleach #BLEACH2023 https://t.co/Psdhhu6Cu9

On June 26, 2023, the Twitter account @Viatrent revealed that the title for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 15 will be named after chapter 547 of the original manga, Peace from the Shadows. The account has also posted a still that is supposedly the opening frame for the episodes. It shows the council of Sternritters sitting at a rectangular table, where the episode title will be highlighted.

Along with the title and opening frame, several visual stills from Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 15 were also included. One of them displays Toshira Hitsugaya, captain of the 10th division, in his Bankai form, which means that he was able to get back his Bankai from the Quincy. For anime fans wondering how this instance came to be, they can head over to VizMedia’s official Shonen Jump website and catch up with the manga.

In the next picture, Bazz-B, a Sternritter designated the ‘H’ alphabet, which stands for ‘The Heat’ with regard to his abilities, is seen with a wide smile, which depicts that he’s enjoying the fight. He appears to be preparing to punch someone or something in front of him while surrounded by curves of flame, most likely caused by the activation of his abilities. This could quite possibly be his epic battle with Toshiro and his lieutenant, Rangiku Matsumoto.

The third picture shows Sui Feng (Soi Fon), captain of the 2nd division, in action with a stone-cold look in her eyes. This is the resulting form of Sui Feng after her training in the mountains, where she perfected her Shunko, which is an advanced technique that combines hand-to-hand combat with Kido.

Gamber(CR:One piece) @Kakorat8 Enough time has passed

Askin Nakk Le Vaar is the best sternritter Enough time has passed Askin Nakk Le Vaar is the best sternritter https://t.co/Bfvy4yAF0G

Finally, the last picture shows Askin Nakk Le Vaar, the Sternritter with the designation ‘D’ for Deathling. There is not much to take away from the picture because it only shows his face with a menacingly cold stare, which may hint at an important plot point in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 15.

The post concludes with a list of the Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 15 crew, which includes Yusaku Kikuchi as the top director and Shinji in charge of the storyboard. It further reveals Toshio Hasegawa as the Chief Animation Director and Hiroshi Natsuki as the Animation Director. Last but not least, Takashi Hashimoto is in charge of Action and Effects, according to the list.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes