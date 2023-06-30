Is Zangetsu dead in Bleach TYBW? Explained

In the last episode of Bleach TYBW, titled The Blade Is Me, Ichigo Kurosaki learns the truth about the Zanpakuto spirit, Zangetsu. The emotion-driven episode saw the old man Zangetsu fade away and become a part of Ichigo Kurosaki's new Zanpakuto. So, this has led fans to believe that the old man, Zangetsu, has died.

However, the episode of Bleach TYBW has given a clear indication of Zangetsu's identity. As it was revealed, the old man Zangetsu is not exactly 'Zangetsu', but the manifestation of the Quincy powers within Ichigo Kurosaki. In the last episode of the first part of Bleach TYBW, fans bid a tearful farewell to the old man. This article explains the truth about Zangetsu and also states whether he is dead or not.

The real identity of Zangetsu in Bleach TYBW and the reason why he 'died'

In episode 12 of Bleach TYBW titled Everything But The Rain June Truth, Ichigo finally learns the truth about his birth. Son of a Quincy and a Shinigami, Ichigo Kurosaki possesses three different kinds of powers: Hollow, Quincy, and Shinigami. Having learned the truth of his birth, Ichigo returns to the Palace of Oh-Etsu to forge his new blade.

What Ichigo finds is that his Zanpakuto is actually his inner hollow, White—the Hollow that Aizen created. As Oh-Etsu mentioned, White was formed from the souls of many Soul reapers. The 'White' entered the soul of Ichigo and fused with his natural Shinigami powers, therefore becoming his Zanpakuto. This begs the question, "Who is the old man Zangetsu?"

From the moment Yhwach was introduced first, he resembled Zangetsu. It wasn't a coincidence because the old man Zangetsu, is actually the manifestation or source of Ichigo's Quincy powers. Since Yhwach is the origin of all the Quincy powers, the manifestation of the Quincy powers within Ichigo would naturally resemble Yhwach. The old man is Yhwach, and also not Yhwach. He is neither an enemy of Ichigo nor an ally.

All this time, he restricted Ichigo's true Zanpakuto powers because he didn't want Ichigo to become a Shinigami. In perilous situations, it was Ichigo's hollow White that always helped him. Zangetsu (Old man) feared that one day Yhwach would kill Ichigo if he intended to tread on the path of being a Soul Reaper. By suppressing the natural powers within Ichigo and preventing him from becoming a Shinigami, Old man was standing in the way of this fate.

However, having seen Ichigo Kurosaki's unyielding determination, grit, and courage to walk through the beaten path, shattering despair on the way, Old man changed his heart. It was time for the manifestation of Yhwach, the Old man Zangetsu to step aside and let Ichigo unlock his true potential, his real Zangetsu.

Ichigo embraces both Zangetsus to forge new blades

Accepting both as Zangetsus (Image via Tite Kubo)

To understand whether the Old man Zangetsu is dead or not, it's important to delve deeper into the events of the last episode of Bleach TYBW. After parting ways, Zangetsu left a new reishi-filled Zanpakuto for Ichigo. Kurosaki acknowledged both Zangetsu and White (Hollow). The old man lent his powers to help him whenever he needed them, just as White saved him whenever he was in peril. Thus, Ichigo accepted both of them as Zangetsu.

"Zangetsu...it doesn't matter to me who you are. You'd probably tell me I'm wrong, but you and him...I believe that both of you...are Zangetsu."

Even though the old man Zangetsu's manifested form is gone, his spirit lives on in the new blades of Ichigo Kurosaki. The tearful farewell to Zangetsu also opens up new possibilities for Kurosaki, as he heads on to fight Yhwach and save the Soul Society, one more time, in Bleach TYBW.

