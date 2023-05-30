Does Ishida become a villain in Bleach TYBW Part 2? Explained

In Bleach TYBW Part 2, the final arc continues with increasing intensity. The shocking twist in the storyline, where Uryu Ishida, one of the main characters and Ichigo's longtime friend, turns his back on his friends and joins the Sternritters, has left fans questioning his loyalties and intentions. This unpredictable turn of events leads to a tantalizing question: Does Ishida become a villain in Bleach TYBW Part 2?

In the series, Ishida is the last surviving member of the Quincy race, known for their ancient rivalry with the Soul Reapers. Traditionally seen as compassionate and helpful, Ishida's decision to side with the Wandenreich Empire and Yhwach, the Quincy King, comes as a surprise and disrupts the dynamic among the protagonists. The question of Ishida's alignment looms large as we delve into Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach TYBW.

Uryu's complex path: Loyalty or betrayal in Bleach TYBW

Throughout the series, Uryu Ishida has been portrayed as a complex character with strong convictions. He initially joined forces with Ichigo and the Soul Reapers to fight against the Hollows and protect innocent lives. However, Uryu's background as a Quincy, a lineage that had a tumultuous history with the Soul Society, often brought about conflicting loyalties.

The shocking revelation of Ishida's alignment with the Sternritters does not necessarily brand him a villain. In Bleach TYBW Part 2, Ishida's motives become more transparent, revealing a far more complex character than a simple antagonist. His actions might be seen as a betrayal to his friends, but they can also be interpreted as strategic moves in a larger game.

Ishida's choice to join the Sternritters was fueled by his discovery of his mother's death. Initially believed to have died due to illness, Ishida found evidence that she was in fact a victim of Yhwach's Auswählen, a technique used to redistribute power among Quincies. Ishida made the decision to infiltrate the Wandenreich Empire from within out of a burning desire for vengeance.

His decision to side with the enemies was not without risk. Not only did he have to convince Yhwach and the Sternritters of his loyalty, but he also had to bear the brunt of his friends' misunderstanding. Despite the risks, Ishida managed to blend in with the enemy, earning Yhwach's trust and even being chosen as his successor. His position within the empire allowed him to discover a critical vulnerability in the Quincy King. It was a tactical move, making Ishida less of a villain and more of a double agent.

Final thoughts

Ishida's actions in Bleach TYBW Part 2 underline the complex moral decisions characters often face in such narratives. Is Ishida a villain? A close analysis suggests otherwise. His motives aren't rooted in a desire for power or destruction but in a quest for justice for his mother. His actions reflect his cunning and strategic prowess, willingness to play the long game and risk everything for a chance to take down a seemingly unbeatable enemy.

However, Ishida's decision to become a double agent places him in a precarious position. His actions cause pain and confusion among his friends, and he risks losing their trust permanently. Furthermore, if his secret plan gets exposed prematurely, it could put him in direct danger.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 thus presents a nuanced picture of heroism and villainy. The series continues to prove that these labels aren't black and white, and characters often operate in the gray areas in between. Whether Ishida is a villain or not is up to interpretation, but it is undeniable that his actions add a thrilling layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative. The characters, like the audience, will have to wait and see whether Ishida's gambit pays off in the end.

