Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer: Every Easter egg you missed

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, a new trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 was unveiled, taking the hype among fans to a whole new level. The trailer gave a lot of thrilling insights into the future installment and contained numerous Easter eggs that the viewers may have overlooked upon their initial viewing.

Overflowing with action and character-driven elements, the latest trailer is filled to the brim with hidden details that fans may have initially missed when they first saw the trailer. Follow along as this article delves into these hidden details, examining their relevance in the context of Bleach TYBW part 2.

Analyzing the Easter eggs in the Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer

Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer shows the ongoing battle between Soul Society and Wandrenreich as characters on both sides return with major power ups and fight their respective opponents. Some of the characters can also be seen on the verge of unleashing their trump cards.

1) The Espada and Sternritter parallel

In the trailer, a captivating scene showcases the Sternritters assembled around a table, with Jugram Haschwalth at the center. This scene is reminiscent of Aizen's meetings with his Espada in the original Bleach series.

The atmosphere and visualization of this new scene indicate that the Sternritters are the new formidable threat in the series, akin to the Espada from the past. The scene draws a parallel between these two antagonistic sides, with Studio Pierrot making fans nostalgic for the iconic Espada moments from previous arcs.

2) Shinji Hirako's bankai

buried @buried2x_ BRO WERE GETTING SHINJI’S BANKAI IN THE ANIME OMFG

In the new trailer, Shinji Hirako, the Captain of the Fifth Division in Gotei 13, is depicted in a confrontation with multiple Wandenreich soldiers, with their Reishi arrows poised and aimed at him. Despite this dire circumstance, Shinji has a smile on his face and utters a single word: "Bankai."

With this, the trailer confirms that Bleach TYBW part 2 will finally unveil Shinji's long-awaited bankai. In the manga, his bankai has not yet been revealed, as it has been forbidden because of its potential to pit allies against each other, making it counterproductive in battle.

3) Appearance of Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

A scene from the new trailer shows Orihime and Chad in the Hueco Mundo realm. Along with them is a mysterious figure, whom we can only assume to be Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez. In Bleach TYBW part 1, Kisuke Urahara was saved by an unknown character after he was attacked by the Sternritter, Quilge Opie.

The hooded mysterious character seen in the part 2 trailer is highly likely to be the same individual who saved Urahara from before, further solidifying the notion that it is indeed Grimmjow.

4) Introduction of Komamura's human form

Zangetsu_111 RAlt @BleachAnime_ENG That is indeed the doggie woggie Komamura himself that isn't kensei

Sajin Komamura is seen in the new trailer ripping out his heart for his Clan Elder, following which he activates his bankai. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Komamura's human form as he battles against Bambietta. He says that he has left behind his life long before he has set foot in battle against the Sternritter, which highlights that Komamura only wants to exact revenge.

5) Ichigo's new aura being revealed

Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer features a scene where Ichigo can be seen surrounded by an array of four different colors: red, blue, green, and orange. This likely signifies Ichigo's new aura, which is most likely an amalgamation of Quincy, Shinigami, Fullbring, and Hollow. Ichibē Hyōsube is seen in the background saying that Ichigo has now become a new Shinigami, which could be a reference to his new aura.

6) Soul King's backstory

Brief scenes from the new trailer showcase memories related to the Soul King's mutilated corpse. It can be said with certainty that the corpse in the trailer is in fact the Soul King, as it only consists of a torso and has all its limbs severed.

One of these scenes also features the crystal that he is encased within, further solidifying the notion that these are the memories of Soul King.

This also hints at the fact that Bleach TYBW part 2 will have a Soul King flashback where fans will get to know more about his past. These distorted and blurry scenes from the trailer might just be glimpses of Soul King's backstory.

7) Ukitake preparing to reveal Mimihagi

Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer sees Ukitake sitting at the shrine, which hints at the fact that he is preparing to activate the Kamikake in order to become the right hand of the Soul King. This process would allow the fallen deity Mimihagi to take the rest of Ukitake's body, allowing him to replace the Soul King in exchange for his life.

8) Tokinada flashback

BHAUMIK TALWAR @_BHAUMIKTALWAR_

#BLEACH I am still not able to believe this is actually Tokinada. Everything do point it to this being him but still I can't believe.

The new trailer consists of even more brief and distorted scenes, with one of them showcasing a man holding a sword, who most likely is Tokinada Tsunayashiro. The scenes hint at the fact that the upcoming installment of Bleach could likely feature materials from the Can't Fear Your Own World novel.

Written by Ryōgo Narita and supervised by Kubo, the novel takes place after the end of the original Bleach manga, with Shūhei Hisagi as the main protagonist. Tokinada Tsunayashiro is the antagonist of the novel and works with his protege, Hikone Ubuginu.

Final thoughts

buried @buried2x_ BLEACH TYBW COUR 2 IS GONNA BREAK THE INTERNET

The trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 is filled to the brim with Easter eggs, offering a glimpse into the series' upcoming fights and storylines. In this new trailer, the clash between the Soul Society and Wandenreich is unveiled in full force, with big-name players like Yhwach and Ichigo preparing to make their move.

Studio Pierrot has enhanced the excitement around this upcoming installment by adding some interesting elements, such as Shinji's bankai and Soul King's backstory. The attention to detail and willingness to add nostalgic elements in the trailer have made fans even more hyped for the release of Bleach TYBW part 2.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War: The Separation will premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

