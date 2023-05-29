Bleach anime gives Shinji fans a reason to celebrate ahead of TYBW

A trailer for the highly anticipated Bleach TYBW part 2 has recently been released, intensifying the excitement among fans to the next level. Packed with exhilarating action sequences and beloved characters, the trailer showcases the intense battle between the Wandenreich and Soul Society.

One of the major highlights of the trailer is Shinji Hirako's bankai, which was never revealed in the manga. The author, Tite Kubo, wanted to include it in the show, and the creators agreed. With fans excited to see Shinji's bankai finally revealed, this unique addition has made the scene go viral.

Shinji's bankai in Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer sparks hype and celebration among fans on social media

buried @buried2x_ BRO WERE GETTING SHINJI’S BANKAI IN THE ANIME OMFG BRO WERE GETTING SHINJI’S BANKAI IN THE ANIME OMFG 😭🔥🔥 https://t.co/67dQlLoToE

The trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 has created immense hype on social media platforms, with fans going wild over the inclusion of Shinji's bankai, which is featured in the trailer. In the manga, his bankai was never revealed and was forbidden due to its potential to cause conflicts among allies, making it disadvantageous in war.

However, the new trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 disregards caution, ensuring that Shinji's bankai will be revealed for the entire world to see in the coming installment. This unexpected twist surprised the audience, as many of them were expecting the trailer to unveil Kenpachi's bankai instead.

Roy📚 @RoyReadsManga We’re going to see Shinji’s bankai We’re going to see Shinji’s bankai https://t.co/lmkBy5SvcH

Shinji, the Captain of the Fifth Division in Gotei 13, is shown in the trailer battling a swarm of Wandenreich soldiers who are all firing Reishi arrows at him. Despite the dire situation, he smiles confidently and utters a single word: "Bankai," following which we see a closeup of his eye.

The trailer doesn't give away the entirety of his bankai, which fans will now have to wait for the release of TYBW part 2 to witness. The makers did an excellent job making this addition to the trailer, as it has resulted in the hype surrounding the trailer being elevated to a whole new level, causing anime fans on Twitter to go ballistic over the surprising reveal.

aki💐 @enrakku you know it's about to get serious when shinji's bob moves you know it's about to get serious when shinji's bob moves https://t.co/wEbV3dfOQ4

On Twitter, Shinji fans are currently running riot, enjoying the hype around their favorite character from Bleach. This new addition of his bankai to the anime will only result in fans learning about the true extent of Shinji's power and how strong he is in comparison to the overpowered Wandenreich soldiers.

On social media, mostly Twitter, fans are praising the animation and intensity of the scene where Shinji uses his bankai for the first time in the series history. It has become one of the most anticipated scenes for Bleach TYBW part 2. Right now, from individuals to media outlets, everyone is in a frenzy, and it doesn't look like the Shinji hype will die down anytime soon.

ゲタ帽子🇳🇱 @Geta_Boshi_

#BLEACH Shinji is likely the most underrated character in Bleach, considering that his Bankai is officially prohibited from being used. #BLEACH _anime Shinji is likely the most underrated character in Bleach, considering that his Bankai is officially prohibited from being used.#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/Qe9Mr2g3hx

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents New Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other

#BLEACH CONFIRMEDNew Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other #BLEACH _anime #BLEACH 2023 #BLEACH TYBW #ThousandyearBloodWar CONFIRMED‼️ New Bleach TYBW shows the added fight that Kubo mentioned will be Shinji vs 20+ Sternritter, as for the 1st time ever we will see his Bankai that pits friend & foe against each other😳🔥#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime #BLEACH2023 #BLEACHTYBW #ThousandyearBloodWar https://t.co/dUxubsgUBT

The above tweets encapsulate a fraction of the hype that the Bleach fandom is currently experiencing, with Twitter getting flooded with pro-Shinji tweets. The Captain of the 5th Division has had over 11K tweets since the trailer for TYBW part 2 was released, which shows that the fans are just enjoying the beautiful justice that has been done to him.

As a part of the hype train, some fans have made memes about Shinji's bob-cut hair moving, which signifies that he is finally going to fight seriously against the multitude of Wandenreich soldiers. Some fans are also tweeting that they forgive Tite Kubo for not giving Shinji a bankai in the original manga and are overall absolutely pumped for the release of Bleach TYBW part 2.

