Bleach anime gives Shinji fans a reason to celebrate ahead of TYBW

A trailer for the highly anticipated Bleach TYBW part 2 has recently been released, intensifying the excitement among fans to the next level. Packed with exhilarating action sequences and beloved characters, the trailer showcases the intense battle between the Wandenreich and Soul Society.
One of the major highlights of the trailer is Shinji Hirako's bankai, which was never revealed in the manga. The author, Tite Kubo, wanted to include it in the show, and the creators agreed. With fans excited to see Shinji's bankai finally revealed, this unique addition has made the scene go viral.
Shinji's bankai in Bleach TYBW part 2 trailer sparks hype and celebration among fans on social media
The trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 has created immense hype on social media platforms, with fans going wild over the inclusion of Shinji's bankai, which is featured in the trailer. In the manga, his bankai was never revealed and was forbidden due to its potential to cause conflicts among allies, making it disadvantageous in war.
However, the new trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 disregards caution, ensuring that Shinji's bankai will be revealed for the entire world to see in the coming installment. This unexpected twist surprised the audience, as many of them were expecting the trailer to unveil Kenpachi's bankai instead.
Shinji, the Captain of the Fifth Division in Gotei 13, is shown in the trailer battling a swarm of Wandenreich soldiers who are all firing Reishi arrows at him. Despite the dire situation, he smiles confidently and utters a single word: "Bankai," following which we see a closeup of his eye.
The trailer doesn't give away the entirety of his bankai, which fans will now have to wait for the release of TYBW part 2 to witness. The makers did an excellent job making this addition to the trailer, as it has resulted in the hype surrounding the trailer being elevated to a whole new level, causing anime fans on Twitter to go ballistic over the surprising reveal.
On Twitter, Shinji fans are currently running riot, enjoying the hype around their favorite character from Bleach. This new addition of his bankai to the anime will only result in fans learning about the true extent of Shinji's power and how strong he is in comparison to the overpowered Wandenreich soldiers.
On social media, mostly Twitter, fans are praising the animation and intensity of the scene where Shinji uses his bankai for the first time in the series history. It has become one of the most anticipated scenes for Bleach TYBW part 2. Right now, from individuals to media outlets, everyone is in a frenzy, and it doesn't look like the Shinji hype will die down anytime soon.
The above tweets encapsulate a fraction of the hype that the Bleach fandom is currently experiencing, with Twitter getting flooded with pro-Shinji tweets. The Captain of the 5th Division has had over 11K tweets since the trailer for TYBW part 2 was released, which shows that the fans are just enjoying the beautiful justice that has been done to him.
As a part of the hype train, some fans have made memes about Shinji's bob-cut hair moving, which signifies that he is finally going to fight seriously against the multitude of Wandenreich soldiers. Some fans are also tweeting that they forgive Tite Kubo for not giving Shinji a bankai in the original manga and are overall absolutely pumped for the release of Bleach TYBW part 2.