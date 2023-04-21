Bleach TYBW Part 2 new key visual revealed alongside Episode 1 & 2 preview dates

Since the release of Thousand-Year Blood War in 2022, Bleach has experienced a resurgence in popularity. This latest series delves into the manga's final arc, which will be split into four cours. The first cour has already finished airing, and fans are eagerly anticipating the second cour, set to be released in July.

Much to the excitement of Bleach fans, a new key visual for the second cour has been revealed on Twitter, with the protagonists of the series featured in the visual. Ichigo Kurosaki is showcased in this visual with his new Zangetsu, which consists of two distinct black blades.

Key visual for Bleach TYBW features Ichigo Kurosaki

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks BLEACH TYBW Anime Cour-2 New Visual!



Bleach TYBW Cour-2 starts in July BUT on June 25th the first two episodes will be previewed in Japan.

The second cour of Bleach TYBW has unveiled a new key visual, showcasing Ichigo Kurosaki, the main protagonist of the series, with his new Zangetsu. After his previous Zanpakutō was shattered by Jugram Haschwalth, one of Yhwach's subordinates, Ouetsu Nimaiya, reconstructed a new one for him.

The release of this key visual has left fans eagerly anticipating the new part while providing a major update regarding the anime's release date.

Based on the visuals, the first two episodes of TYBW will be previewed in Japan on June 25, 2023. However, the anime itself will begin in July 2023, with no specific date for its release having been made public so far. The news of the preview has led to an increase in excitement among Japanese fans, as they’ll get to be the first to watch two episodes of the upcoming cour.

The preview is a good metric to decipher whether fans will enjoy the upcoming part or not. It'll also give worldwide fans a taste of the new anime with the help of leaks and spoilers. The hype for Bleach right now is up there with other big-name anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, thus, fans will be waiting with bated breath for more information about the series to be revealed in the future.

Bleach: TYBW was released on October 11, 2022, and aired 13 episodes until December 26, 2022. The first cour was directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and covered chapters 480 to 542 of the manga. Thus, the second cour will continue the anime adaptation from chapter 543 of the manga.

Final thoughts

As part of the summer anime lineup, TYBW cour 2 is slated to be released in July 2023. With still a few months to spare, the new key visual has hyped up fans once again. Ichigo Kurosaki being featured in the visual along with his new Zanpakutō has piqued the interest of fans.

Along with that, the news of the first two episodes of TYBW cour 2 being released early in Japan as a preview has fans more hyped than ever. Fans right now are waiting in eager anticipation to see the quality of the content Studio Pierrot drops with this new part. Expectations from the upcoming episodes are quite high, with fans hoping to see major battles in the series as the Sternritter and Soul Society clash once again.

