Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 has recently dropped a new trailer and it has generated a lot of hype, much like the first part did. Tite Kubo's most popular series has enjoyed a massive comeback since the last arc began its adaptation by the end of 2022, with a few moments being some of the best in the franchise's history in terms of execution.

Now that the second batch of episodes is going to be released next July, here are, in no particular order, the 10 most anticipated moments in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation is scheduled for July 8!



Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Ichigo's new Zanpakuto, Shinji Hirako's bankai, and eight more highly anticipated moments in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2

1) More of Uryu Ishida

Uryu has a big role to play in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Considering that this Bleach arc is centered around the Quincy as the main antagonists and Uryu Ishida has been the most prominent member of the Quincy race in the series, it is to be expected that one of Ichigo's most trusted allies is going to have a more important role in the remainder of the storyline.

Uryu was not featured much in the first batch of episodes, but he did join Yhwach's army at the end after finding out the truth about his mother's death. This is certainly going to play a role in the coming episodes.

2) Ichigo's training with the Zero Division

The Zero Division was a late inclusion in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Zero Division has been a point of contention in some sections of the Bleach fanbase, mainly because they are stated to be the most powerful Soul Reapers out there but didn't feature in the story until this final arc. Regardless, they serve a very important role in this storyline as they train protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki for the final battle against Yhwach and his army.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is very likely to feature Ichigo's training and preparation for the final battle, which will be a great moment to build up the hype for what is to come next.

3) Shinji Hirako's bankai

Shinji's bankai has been highly anticipated by fans (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 trailer that was recently released showed the first hints of Shinji Hirako's bankai, which created a lot of hype in the fanbase. This is because the reinstated Captain's bankai was never featured in the manga and is said to be forbidden as it can pit allies against one another.

Tite Kubo already hinted that this anime adaptation was going to show a battle that was left out of the manga and it could very well be Shinji's, even if it isn't against a major foe in the storyline.

4) Toshiro and other Captains' training arcs

Toshiro and the Captains are getting a training arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Several Captains lost their bankai during the opening invasion of the Quincy in the arc, which also resulted in the murder of their leader, Yamamoto, in the process. However, now they are poised to recover them as they are training with Urahara, out of all people.

This is going to be a major plot point as it is going to bring several of the Captains back to the spotlight and it will also give characters such as Hitsugaya Toshiro a bit of character development. This is probably one of the most underrated parts of the entire arc in that regard.

5) Zaraki Kenpachi and his shikai

Zaraki Kenpachi is entering the fray (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zaraki Kenpachi is one of the coolest and most popular characters in the entire series. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is probably going to feature one of the most hyped moments of the manga, which is when Zaraki decided to use his shikai, Nozarashi.

The charismatic Captain has never used his shikai or bankai before in the series, so his using one of them in this arc shows how high the stakes are and is one of the most powerful moments in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 as a whole. If done well, it will generate a lot of reactions online.

6) Rukia's bankai

Rukia's bankai deserves to be in the spotlight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rukia is an underrated character in the series. She has been pivotal in the plot over the years and has been one of Ichigo's most important friends and allies, but she has never enjoyed a lot of battles or moments in the spotlight. Therefore, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 can remedy this with the introduction of her bankai.

Her bankai, in terms of abilities and design, is one of the most interesting in the series, and hopefully will enjoy a bit more screen time in the anime as it was used very little in the manga. However, Shinji's bankai is an example that both Kubo and Studio Pierrot are adding extra material to the adaptation.

7) Ichigo's new Zanpakuto

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 will probably show Ichigo's new Zanpakuto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo losing his powers during his final battle with Aizen was a major plot point during the Fullbringer arc, although it didn't amount to too much, storytelling-wise. However, now Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is poised to show his training with the Zero Division and this could also mean the first look at his new Zanpakuto.

If there is one thing this series has always stood out for it is the cool factor. Ichigo is often seen enjoying that part quite a lot, so it is going to be very exciting to see his new Zanpakuto and new powers in anime format.

8) Yhwach names Uryu as his successor

Uryu Ishida is set to play a big role in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Not everything that is going to happen in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is going to be centered around the protagonist as there are some major storylines to explore with the Quincy as well. Perhaps one of the most anticipated moments is when Yhwach decides to name Uryu Ishida as his successor, which is a scene that is going to generate a lot of reactions among fans.

Of course, this also generates a lot of discord and arguments between the Quincy as well, which is going to be another subplot in the storyline and could lead to some interesting places.

9) The second invasion

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is set to have more bloodshed (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2, much like the vast majority of the series, stands out because of its many exciting battles and the second batch of episodes is certainly going to feature a lot of that. In particular, the Quincy didn't have enough with the first invasion, which resulted in the death of Yamamoto and the defeat of most of the Captains, and now they want to get the job done.

However, now the surviving Captains have been able to recover their bankai and are eager for a rematch, which is going to make things a lot more interesting.

10) Seeing the gang together again

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 will hopefully shed more light on the main group (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As it happens with most shonen manga and anime series, the main group is what sells the story and that is certainly the case with Bleach. Hopefully, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 will shed a lot more light on the main group as this storyline covers a lot of different characters and plot threads, which can often make a story feel a bit messy.

Regardless, just seeing Ichigo and his friends after an unceremonious end to the original series is going to be more than enough.

Final thoughts

Tite Kubo's series has enjoyed a phenomenal comeback with the adaptation of the final arc and now Bleach Thousand Year Blood War part 2 is set to generate even more hype in July. If the first part is anything to go by, then the second is poised to be even better.

There is much to be excited about with Bleach and part 2 seems to be willing to bet on that.

