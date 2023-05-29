Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2: Release date and time, where to watch, countdown, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation will premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will be available to watch on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks. With the return, fans can expect the anime to be available on the same streaming services as the previous part.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 1 saw The Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, wake up from his millennium-long slumber. He then attacked the Soul Society with his Sternritters to steal the Shinigamis' Bankai. During this, Yhwach hinted to Ichigo about his Quincy ancestry. Elsewhere, Ishida Uryu betrayed his friends and joined the Wandenreich Empire.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 teases Ichigo vs Ishida

Release date and time, countdown

: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation streams in six languages starting on July 8. New Key Visual! ⚔️ Ichigo Kurosaki will face the rise of Uryu Ishida. #BLEACH : Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation streams in six languages starting on July 8. New Key Visual! ⚔️ Ichigo Kurosaki will face the rise of Uryu Ishida.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation streams in six languages starting on July 8. https://t.co/lwfa1gYyKb

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation will premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions across the world.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation episode 1 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Where to watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation will be first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other Japanese TV networks. The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+.

The anime was previously available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel and Netflix in select countries in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the same is yet to be confirmed for the second cour.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation episode 1?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation episode 1 will first see The Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, introduce Ishida Uryu to his Sternritters as his successor. This will certainly shock the Sternritters, as they would not want to accept an outsider as the heir to the Wandenreich Empire's throne. Thus, Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth might try to get his subordinates to adhere to their king's wishes.

Elsewhere, Ichigo and his friends might learn about Ishida Uryu's betrayal. Thus, they might try to find out why he left them. However, Ichigo Kurosaki himself could be focused on mastering his two new blades. Moreover, he is yet to train with Squad 0 members Senjumaru Shutara and Ichibē Hyōsube in the Soul King Palace. Therefore, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 - The Separation episode 1 could focus on that.

