Bleach TYBW: Why manga readers cannot wait for Bambietta and Bazz-B

Bazz-B and Bambietta have finally made their move, more so the former than the latter, in the third episode of the Bleach TYBW anime.

Manga readers will be very excited to see the Sternritters in action. Historically speaking, the Sternritters never reached the popularity of the Espadas. Nonetheless, a few of them stand out, namely Bazz-B and Bambietta. The antagonists will leave their mark in the Bleach TYBW anime.

It took the manga several years to finally be adapted into the colorful anime. Bazz-B and Bambietta will have a chance to shine brightly with the Bleach TYBW anime, courtesy of Studio Pierrot and their hard-working animators. Be on the lookout for these two in the near future!

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

There's a reason why manga readers want to see Bazz-B and Bambietta in the Bleach TYBW anime

Bazz-B burns with a fiery passion

Bazz-B is among the very few Sternritters with a role beyond the battlefield. The Bleach TYBW anime will definitely explore his relationship with Jugram Haschwalth, the grandmaster of the Wandenreich. They both have a storied history with Yhwach, ruler of the entire Quincy empire.

He is very confident in his fighting prowess and will let everybody know so firsthand. Manga readers will certainly be looking forward to his encounters with Toshiro Hitsugaya, given the sheer contrast in their elemental powers. This also means that Studio Pierrot is going to have a field day with developing those animated sequences.

All the Sternritter have a special ability known as a Schrift. Bazz-B's letter designation is "H" for "The Heat," which is very fitting for his fiery personality. In the third episode of the Bleach TYBW anime, he made quick work of Izuru Kira by incinerating his right arm.

Bambietta explodes onto the scene

Bambietta is arguably the most popular female Sternritter from the Bleach TYBW arc. In fact, many fans are willing to overlook her ruthless streak due to her attractiveness. Fans can expect to see a lot of fanart over the course of the next few months, now that anime-only watchers have been introduced to her.

Manga readers already know that she will put up a good fight with Sajin Komamura. She will also be heavily involved with the other female Sternritter during the later stages of the war.

Her powerful Schrift carries the letter "E", which stands for "The Explode." By using her Reishi to turn anything into a bomb, she can attack her opponents from all sorts of angles. Bambietta shouldn't be underestimated by any means in the Bleach TYBW anime.

They are some of the most popular Sternritter

Bazz-B and Bambietta certainly have quite the following in the community. While they are mostly known to manga readers, this is soon going to change with their introduction in the anime. These powerful Sternritter will leave a lasting impression for one reason or another.

Manga readers might also be interested in seeing how anime-only watchers respond to such characters on their screens. It's all part of the fun -- reading the original source material and seeing it adapted to a different medium.

Either way, fans should be ready for the next few episodes, since they will likely be very action-packed, especially since the Wandenreich haven't even begun to show off their abilities yet.

