How many episodes does Bleach TYBW have?

Fans of the Bleach TYBW anime have begun to wonder if the "Big Three" will last as long now that cour 2 is set to debut in July 2023. Since the first episode of the anime was broadcast on October 10, 2022, a total of 13 episodes have been produced, and they all lead up to a massive cliffhanger that centers on Ishida Uryu's decision to betray Ichigo and his friends in order to help Yhwach and the Sternritter.

Now that the first cour has ended, the anime is currently in the first position on MyAnimeList as it managed to beat Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood for a second time within three months since its premiere. Fans will now have to wait about six months for the next episode of Bleach TYBW, as they wonder how long the entire anime will be.

How many episodes is Bleach TYBW set to have?

Bleach TYBW is set to have a total of 52 episodes, which is set to be split into four cours. A cour is a general measurement of an anime's length (13 episodes), which usually lasts about three months.

A single cour is usually broadcast during a single anime season, whereas a four split-cour means that the anime is 48-52 episodes long and will be televised with breaks every 12-13 episodes.

Bleach TYBW cour 1 had 13 episodes and the same could be expected from other cours as well, with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation set to premiere in July 2023.

Ichigo and Renji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While no information about the split cours had previously been revealed, fans can now expect every new cour to be released in two seasons (six months) after a cour has finished airing.

Thus, fans can expect Bleach TYBW to run till the Winter 2025 anime season unless there is some change in the original release pattern.

Given Studio Pierrot's future plans, the future cours may be released sooner or later. However, because cour 2 is yet to be released, it is too early to make any concrete comment.

How many chapters are yet to be adapted?

Yhwach as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW spans chapters 480-686 of the manga. The first season's adaptation of the manga covered up to chapter 542, or about 62 chapters. This amounts to about a third of the arc, leaving the studio with about 144 manga chapters to adapt into the next three cours, or about 48 chapters per cours on average.

While the amount of content left for adaptation appears to be quite small in comparison to the number of chapters adapted into cour 1, mangaka Tite Kubo has revealed that there will be several never-before-seen fights in the anime. He had imagined them and has been working with the studio to make them a reality.

Sternritter as seen in Bleach TYBW trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Together, these battles will make up for the upcoming cours' dearth of manga content while also putting to good use the many new characters introduced through the Sternritter.

