Will Bleach author Tite Kubo resume the Hell Arc?

Bleach fans have been eagerly anticipating Tite Kubo's follow-up to his No Breathes from Hell bonus chapter.

The original manga run concluded back in 2016. However, about a year ago, Kubo released a one-shot to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Bleach series. The one-shot features 71 pages of the surviving cast members, 12 years after the Thousand Year Blood War ended.

It's been a while since there was any major update for the Echoing Jaws of Hell arc. Bleach has seen a surge in popularity with the recent anime revival, so it only makes sense for Kubo to continue his work on the series. Of course, it all depends on his current mood.

Bleach fans will have to wait a little longer before Kubo resumes the Hell arc

Kubo will do it when he feels like it

Twitter user @BleachScans posts news about Kubo's most famous series on a regular basis. In the above screenshot, a fan asked Kubo if he would continue the Hell arc, only for him to respond that he would do it when he felt like it.

However, this may or may not be apocryphal since there are no official sources confirming this exchange. Of course, given the open-ended nature of his recent one-shot, it's hard to believe that Kubo would leave readers hanging.

With that said, keep in mind that Kubo is extremely busy these days. The Bleach TYBW anime is still ongoing, not to mention that he also has plans for the Burn the Witch series. It's unclear whether the Hell arc will be continued on a weekly or monthly basis.

Readers should let Kubo go at his own pace

Writing a weekly serialized manga is physically extremely taxing. Tite Kubo was working with torn shoulder ligaments by the end of the original manga run in 2016. It's fairly clear that he was forced to rush the Thousand Year Blood War arc for the sake of his mind and body.

Kubo was still capable of drawing fantastic panels, but he was fairly limited by his failing body. He couldn't do everything he wanted to do in that final arc. Artists can only do so much for their audience. For this very reason, Bleach fans should let Kubo take it easy so he can find his footing again.

The Echoing Jaws of Hell arc might seem like an exciting prospect, but only if Kubo is fully motivated. At the very least, he doesn't have to worry about the weekly grind. He also has plenty of stories left within him. Kubo only has to achieve proper mental and physical state.

What is the Echoing Jaws of Hell arc?

No Breathes from Hell refers to a one-shot set 12 years after Yhwach was defeated. Ichigo was invited to a ceremonial proceeding for Jushiro Ukitake, who perished in the Thousand Year Blood War. Echoing Jaws of Hell simply refers to a hypothetical arc.

The plot expands on the concept of Hell in the Bleach series, and how all the deceased Gotei 13 captains were sent there. Once again, the balance of the worlds is at stake due to a fluctuation of spirit energy.

Bleach fans will have to wait and see how Kubo approaches this new story.

