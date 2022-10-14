Every new character introduced in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1

After a decade of waiting, Ichigo and his friends have finally returned in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War which premiered on October 11, 2022. The neat animation style, the chase scene between Ichigo and Ebern, the color palette, and the overall atmosphere created around Yhwach have all been visually stunning. The anime has already received positive feedback and generated a lot of buzz.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War episode 1, titled The Blood Warfare, is the 367th episode of the series and the first of the season. Since the first episode has already introduced a slew of new characters, we have compiled a list of all the new characters we have seen so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Yhwach, Ebern, and other new characters introduced in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1

1) Ryunosuke Yuki

Ryunosuke Yuki as seen in Bleach anime

One of the first characters introduced in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is Ryunosuke Yuki. He is a young Shinigami who is assigned to replace Zennosuke Kurumadani as Karakura Town's guardian. This is due to Gotei 13's unwillingness to rely on substitute Shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki.

Ryunosuke is a timid boy who feels uneasy about having to patrol the area. He flees in tears when a Hollow pursues him. However, despite his fears, Ryunosuke proved that he can put on a brave face and confront four giant Hollows to save his partner, Shino.

2) Shino Madarame

Shino Madarame and Ryunosuke Yuki as seen in Bleach anime

Shino Madarame is also a Shinigami and Ryunosuke's partner in the task of guarding Karakura Town in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Unlike Ryunosuke, Shino is bold, fearless, and boisterous. Her brash personality is in complete contrast to his. However, she does have a compassionate side to her character, which will be later revealed as the series progresses.

Suffice to say, both Shino and Ryunosuke are beginners who lack the necessary strength and experience to fight Hollows.

3) Asguiaro Ebern

Asguiaro Ebern as seen in Bleach anime

In the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, fans meet Asguiaro Ebern, an arrogant man who enters Ichigo's bedroom and later attempts to steal his Bankai.

Ebern is an Arrancar who works for the Quincy. The Arrancars are Hollows who transform into Shinigami after removing their masks. He has been granted Quincy powers, for which he feels honored to the point of disgust at being associated with an Arrancar.

4) Luders Friegen

Luders' team of masked people as seen in Bleach anime

In the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a group of six masked men dressed in white infiltrated Captain-Commander Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto's office. Luders leads the masked enemies who declare war on the Soul Society.

Luders, like Ebern, is an Arrancar who works for the Wandenreich. He is arrogant and full of himself. He is especially dismissive of Ebern. However, Luders is haughty for his own good, as Yhwach cuts off his arm for arguing in front of him.

5) Yhwach

Yhwach as seen in Bleach anime

The first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War reveals the greatest enemy that Ichigo faces, Yhwach. He is the Quincy's Father, which means his blood runs through every Quincy. He is also the Soul King's son.

Yhwach is the ruler of Wandenreich, a hidden empire founded to shelter the Quincy after they were defeated by the Shinigami. He lost all his abilities in that battle but has returned once again and gathered forces to carry out his evil plans against the Soul Society.

Keep watching to find out what happens next in the battle between the Quincy and the Shinigami. Foundation Stones, the second episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, will be released next week on October 17, 2022.

