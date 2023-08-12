How powerful is The Fear in Bleach TYBW? As Nodt's ability explained

In the grand narrative of Bleach TYBW, the Soul Reapers met their greatest adversaries in the form of Quincies and the Sternritters, and they learned the meaning of fear. However, there was one character who exuded fear in its truest sense, and it was As Nodt, the Sternritter with the letter 'F' for The Fear.

The overarching theme of war in the Thousand Year Blood War arc not only allowed the author Tite Kubo to include engrossing battles but also introduce characters with deep philosophical concerns, such as As Nodt.

He is one of the Sternritters or Star Cross Knights who possess insurmountable powers because of his Schrift F. In Bleach TYBW, he has been part of two enthralling battles where he showcased a range of his abilities, and terrorized his opponents with fear. So, the question is, how strong is As Nodt's ability of Fear?

Bleach TYBW: As Nodt's ability invoke True Fear among his opponents

Fans appreciate As Nodt in Bleach TYBW (Image via Twitter)

During the first Quincy invasion, it was seen how As Nodt's ability was synonymous with his concept of fear. In this invasion, Nodt, along with the other Sternritters and Quincies mercilessly slaughtered Soul Reapers without any discrimination.

Just like any other Quincy, Nodt has the ability to manipulate Reishi and create Spirit weapons. It was seen in Bleach TYBW that his spirit weapon takes the form of several luminous thorns that can pierce his opponents at a high speed.

As Nodt as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

According to Nodt in Bleach TYBW, a single strike from his thorns can induce irrational fear in his opponents, causing them to doubt everything. During his battle against Rukia Kuchiki, fans witnessed As Nodt's ability of Fear.

Nodt mentioned that his fear doesn't enter through his opponent's wounds. Rather, the slightest skin contact allows the fear to dissolve and seep in, and his foes lose their rational thought and succumb to their deep-rooted fears.

As Nodt's True Fear crawling like a swarm of flies (Image via Pierrot)

Shinigamis without indomitable mental strength could die instantly from the shock itself. Although, with sheer willpower, it was possible to resist it to some extent, Nodt was confident that everyone would eventually succumb to his powers.

As Nodt's True Fear is different from the concept of fear supported by logic. According to him, fear that has a reason can be conquered with willpower or experience.

However, true fear is a concept that exists without any reason because it is not an emotion but an instinct. He even likened the concept of true fear to a swarm of insects crawling up the body.

As Nodt as seen in Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Pierrot)

No one can escape true fear because it's irrational and instinctive. During the first Quincy invasion, As Nodt stole Byakuya's Bankai and paralyzed him with his true fear. Thereafter, he used Byakuya's own Bankai, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi against himself.

Later, during the second invasion, As Nodt fought against Rukia Kuchiki and once again used his reishi thorns. When his thorns strike an object or a person, a black substance of fear spreads and triggers irrational fear.

As Nodt using Blut Vene in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In other words, it's not necessary for his opponent to be wounded by his Reishi thorns for the fear to take effect. Apart from his Schrift, As Nodt has showcased a flurry of common Quincy techniques.

For example, he can use Blut, which grants him impressive defensive and offensive abilities. Additionally, during the battle against Rukia Kuchiki, Nodt demonstrated that he could also use Hirenkyaku.

As Nodt's Vollstandig Tatarforas is the epitome of his Fear

As Nodt's Vollstandig Tatarforas (Image via Pierrot)

In his Vollstandig form, As Nodt becomes the embodiment of fear himself. In Bleach TYBW, he activated his Vollstandig by rolling his left eye back, which revealed the emblem of Wandenreich inside his eyeball. A halo appeared on top of his head, and blood rushed down from both his eyes.

As Nodt's Vollstandig Tatarforas enhances his Fear considerably. In this state, he doesn't have to even strike or graze his opponent with his Reishi thorns. A simple look at his grotesque avatar is enough to induce fear.

The unlimited eyes of Tatarforas dome (Image via Pierrot)

Nodt's Tatarforas inflicts fear through his foe's optic nerves. It enters through his foe's optic nerves and drives fear into their body. If one were to close their eyes, the nightmares would reverberate strongly in the depths of their brain.

Nodt's Tatarforas also creates a dome of eyes around his opponents and prevents them from escaping his fearsome gaze. As an extension of this, he can also transform into a grotesque figure by consuming his 'eyes' around the dome and becoming an embodiment of fear.

As Nodt's grotesque appearance in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, Byakuya Kuchiki and his sister, Rukia, were able to overcome Nodt's fear in Bleach TYBW. As they let go of their tiny insecurities lingering inside their hearts, they were able to overcome their inner fears and face As Nodt. He was eventually defeated by Rukia's Bankai, Hakka no Togame.

