Bleach TYBW leaks reveal upcoming episode details

Bleach TYBW episode 18 titled Rages at Ringside is set to release this Saturday, on August 5, 2023. The leaks of the episode have already surfaced on the internet, and fans cannot wait for the episode to drop soon.

The leaks suggest that the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW would continue the fights seen in the Bleach manga.

The previous episode of the series focused on the battle between the 7th Division Captain, Sajin Komamura, versus the Sternritter Bambietta Basterbine.

The upcoming episode is expected to be the best one so far of this season with a major character of the series returning with new powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW.

Bleach TYBW episode 18 will adapt chapters 560 to 565 and see Renji fighting Mask de Masculine

The leaks for the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW are already out and it has made the internet abuzz. Previously, the details regarding the staff members and the synopsis for the episode were already revealed.

As per the official reports by Studio Pierrot, Atsushi Wakabayashi will storyboard the upcoming episode. Known as one of the legendary figures in the Japanese Animation department, Wakabayashi was responsible for most of the iconic episodes of Naruto, as a director, storyboarder, and supervisor.

Preview visuals from episode 18 (Image via Pierrot)

Several leaks have revealed that the upcoming episode will cover chapters 560 to 565 in the manga. However, the entirety of chapter 565 titled God Like You won't be adapted for the episode. Additionally, the events of the aforementioned chapter will be rearranged to pace the episode perfectly.

A brand new anime-only scene featuring Mayuri Kurotsuchi and Shunsui Kyoraku will be shown in the next episode. Moreover, Yhwach's backstory, which was previously exhibited in Bleach TYBW episode 14, will be included as mid-episode images.

Rose as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode will be Rojuro Otoribashi, whose Bankai will be finally shown in the anime. The leaks also suggested that the anime would improve upon and lengthen Rose's Bankai sequence compared to the original.

The entire battle between Kensei & Rose versus Mask de Masculine will be 7 minutes 44 seconds long.

However, the prime highlight of the episode is Renji Abarai and his true Bankai. Renji will arrive at the battlefield and release his true Bankai Sou Zabimaru to fight against the Superstar Sternritter Mask de Masculine.

Renji as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

It was already implied by the preview images of the upcoming episode that Renji will feature in the episode. Recent leaks of the episode have reported that the fight between Renji versus Mask de Masculine will be 8 minutes long.

If the assumption is correct, the battle will be extended by a good margin. This is exciting news, even for manga readers. According to the leakers, Renji versus Mask de Masculine will be one of the best fights of this season of Bleach TYBW so far.

Uryu as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

A new OST by Shiro Sagishu will also be played during the fighting sequences. The episode will end in a legendary fashion, with Renji defeating Mask de Masculine.

The post-credit scene won't be featuring Ichigo for the upcoming episode of Bleach. On the contrary, it will show Uryu and Haschwalth and also contain an unknown panel from chapter 566.

Additionally, the post-credit scene will also feature Yhwach.

JaymesHanson @JaymesHanson

After completing his training at the Reio Palace, Ichigo learns that the Quinces' invasion has begun, and rushes to the call!



Bleach Episode 20: I AM THE EDGE

Bleach Episode 19: THE WHITE HAZE

Bleach Episode 20: I AM THE EDGE

Gwenael, a Quincy with the ability to erase his own existence from the opponent's…

The poem at the end of the episode will be recited by As Nodt:

"There is no difference between living and being made alive, just like there is no difference between dying and being killed."

According to the leaks, Bleach TYBW episode 19 is titled The White Haze, and it will highlight Rukia, as she would take on the Sternritter As Nodt. Details regarding the 20th episode have also been unveiled. It will be titled as I Am The Edge, and will feature Gremmy versus Kenpachi's battle.

