How powerful is Gremmy Thoumeaux in Bleach TYBW? Kenpachi's opponent, explored

In the Bleach TYBW arc, Quincies and the Sternritters were presented as the greatest adversaries of the Soul Reapers. During the first invasion, the Quincies evoked terror, as they mercilessly slaughtered Soul Reapers, causing the initiation of the Blood War.

Led by Yhwach, the Sternritters exhibited their insurmountable strength as they obliterated the Gotei 13 Captains with ease. However, there's one particular character who has intrigued fans the most, and it's Gremmy Thoumeaux.

He is one of the Star Cross Knights who possess incredible powers thanks to his Schrift 'V' for Visionary. The latest season of Bleach TYBW will feature Gremmy in one of the most delightful battles of the arc, against Zaraki Kenpachi.

So, the question is, how powerful is Gremmy Thoumeaux in Bleach TYBW?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach

Bleach TYBW: Gremmy Thoumeaux's Schrift 'V' for Visionary transforms his imagination into reality

What would happen if one could materialize anything that they envisioned? This is exactly what Gremmy Thoumeaux can do with his Schrift 'V' for Visionary in Bleach TYBW.

Gremmy was bestowed the letter 'V' for Visionary by none other than the King of the Quincy, Yhwach. So, how powerful is Gremmy Thoumeaux in Bleach TYBW? It has to be noted that Gremmy's powers lie in his imagination. Whatever he imagines can turn into reality.

Gremmy as seen in Bleach manga (Image via Tite Kubo)

Furthermore, Gremmy's powers can also allow him to materialize anything he desires, including his own body. Gremmy's true form is that of a brain contained inside a container.

He is a Quincy who imagined or created his own body through the power of his Visionary Schrift. His Godly powers were unmatched, and no other Sternritter could stand a chance against him, except for Yhwach.

That's the reason why Gremmy was arguably the strongest Sternritter in Bleach TYBW.

Gremmy as illustrated by Tite Kubo (Image via Tite Kubo)

Gremmy's imagination knows no bounds. For example, in the manga, Gremmy imagined that Yachiru Kusajishi's bones were like cookies, and it became a reality. Furthermore, Gremmy's Visionary powers can also create and kill living beings.

In chapter 572, it was revealed that Guenael Lee was the creation of Gremmy via his powers of Imagination. The moment Gremmy couldn't imagine a future with Guenael, the latter simply ceased to exist.

Gremmy as seen in Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Pierrot)

While Gremmy doesn't have the physical strength of his own, he can compensate for that with Schrift's ability. During the battle against Zaraki Kenpachi in the Bleach TYBW arc, Gremmy Thoumeaux exhibited the true extent of his imagination.

The Quincy simply imagined that he had a body stronger than Steel, and it was realized. According to Gremmy, imagination is the greatest power in the world. With such power, he could also heal any wound inflicted on his body. Without lifting a single finger, Gremmy wished to take Kenpachi's life.

Gremmy manifesting modern weaponry (Image via Tite Kubo)

The Sternritter's imagination could also change the surroundings. For example, he materialized lava, created a giant crevice in the ground, and changed the air into water. Moreover, he could also summon modern weaponry with the power of his imagination.

Gremmy could also manifest an alternate self, or a doppelganger, to double his power of imagination, and create impossible phenomena such as summoning a meteor out of thin air. He could also create multiple versions of himself and cast his opponent into a vacuum of outer space.

Limitations of Gremmy's Visionary schrift in Bleach TYBW

Ten @Tenhedonia



Gremmy states he could imagine kenpachi power, and that he didn’t imagine the power killing him 3 Gremmy died of his own stupidity. Basically Gremmy imagined that kenpachi was too strong for his body, or couldn’t imagine how strong kenpachi was and was stupid for trying.Gremmy states he could imagine kenpachi power, and that he didn’t imagine the power killing him pic.twitter.com/P7p9BCHkbK

Gremmy's power of imagination is a double-edged sword. Without extreme mental focus, his powers could bring about his own downfall. For example, the Sternritter lost his focus while fighting Zaraki, and as a result, the effect on Yachiru's bones was negated.

Similarly, if one could attack Gremmy faster than he could realize, it'd have been possible to wound him severely and delay his regeneration. It was possible to defeat Gremmy if the latter could be convinced that he wasn't immortal.

Gremmy's double persona in Bleach TYBW arc (Image via Tite Kubo)

Since Kenpachi Zaraki withstood all of Gremmy's attacks manifested through his imagination, the latter was convinced that Zaraki was a monster.

As a result, he wanted to surpass Zaraki Kenpachi and imagined a superior power. However, he couldn't imagine a body that could withstand such a level of power, and it resulted in his self-destruction.

Gremmy's self-destruction in Bleach (Image via Tite Kubo)

In Bleach TYBW, Gremmy Thoumeaux's Visionary powers make him a dangerous foe. If only he had the mental strength to complement his powers, he could perhaps defeat his opponent, Kenpachi Zaraki.

