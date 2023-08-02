My Hero Academia 4th movie confirmed 

My Hero Academia fans have a reason to celebrate as a fourth movie has officially been confirmed. The exciting news was announced on Twitter by an avid follower of MHA, @DabisPoleDance, on August 8, 2023. The announcement will feature in the latest edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which is yet to release.
Studio Bones and Toho Animation, the same teams behind the previous movies and seasons of the anime, are set to produce and distribute the highly anticipated film. It will feature an original storyline that follows the events from the anime series. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.
My Hero Academia, a popular manga and anime series, tells the captivating story of Izuku Midoriya. Born without superpowers in a world where they are the norm, Izuku's journey unfolds with relatable characters, an engaging storyline, and breathtaking animation. This series has gained immense popularity worldwide.
Everything we know about My Hero Academia's Fourth Movie
The announcement of the fourth MHA movie revealed several details about what is to come, with the series writer Kohei Horikoshi expressing deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, before offering a run-down of the developments:
"Hello everyone, I'm Kohei Horikoshi author of My Hero Academia. A 4th movie for MHA has just been confirmed! And that's thanks to your support, thank you so much!"
He went on to confirm that Studio Bones and Toho are already working on forthcoming seasons of the anime. Additionally, Horikoshi mentioned that the announcement of the fourth movie came as a surprise to him as well. He also shared his hopes for the movie being a source of much enjoyment to a "new generation" of children around the world.
"I couldn't help but think back to my childhood, when a new Dragon Ball movie was released every year. Those made my so excited that I remember sitting in the movie theater with my heart racing like crazy. So I hope the new generation of kids around the world can enjoy this movie just as much as me back then!"
The upcoming movie will be set after the War from season 6, with the collapsed society serving as its backdrop. Although details of the plot are yet to be revealed, eager fans are already engaging in speculation about what it might entail. There are rumors circulating that the new movie will center around Dark Deku. Leaving fans with a series of questions to keep them thinking, Horikoshi concluded the annoucement, saying:
"After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"
Cast and team behind the new My Hero Academia movie
The cast for the movie has not yet been announced. However, it is likely that the main voice actors from the anime will reprise their roles. This includes Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, and Kenta Miyake as All Might.
The team responsible for the popular My Hero Academia franchise has been tirelessly working to present fans with more captivating content. It is anticipated that, just like in the previous movies, the individuals behind My Hero Academia's success will be part of this new project as well.
Kenji Nagasaki would be likely reprise his role as the director, while Yosuke Kuroda is expected to return as the storywriter, ensuring continuity from previous films. Studio Bones and Toho Ltd. are set to handle the production and distribution of this highly anticipated movie.
Other projects of My Hero Academia in work
Confirming the fourth movie and exciting fans further, a new battle royale game titled My Hero Ultra Rumble features beloved characters from the My Hero Academia series.
Additionally, there has been official confirmation of a seventh season for the My Hero Academia anime as well.
In conclusion, fans of My Hero Academia have much to anticipate. The confirmation of the fourth movie and upcoming seasons of the anime offer exciting prospects. While the plot details for the movie remain undisclosed, fans can expect an original storyline that continues from season 6's War arc.
The dedicated team behind this franchise has been diligently working to provide more content, including the highly anticipated release of My Hero Ultra Rumble—a thrilling new battle royale game.
