Who is the second Yachiru in Bleach? Confusing identity, explained

Bleach’s Yachiru is a character that has raised many eyebrows, especially during the Thousand Year Blood War arc. The identity of this character has been a topic of discussion among many fans. Fans know Yachiru as Kenpachi Zaraki’s trusted companion and also the lieutenant of their division. This rank is a badge of honor to many, and only the most competent individuals get chosen to be in this rank.

What shocked fans was the absence of the character in the Bleach series, rather than the manner in which she exited. Her exit was not marked by her death, which is how characters part ways in this series. Instead, she merely faded away after she put down her badge and uniform. This event took place in chapter 579 of the Bleach manga.

This led fans to believe that there wasn’t one, but two Yachirus in the story. This article will take a look at what more can be understood about the "second Yachiru" by looking at her history and reappearance in the Bleach storyline.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Bleach manga series.

Bleach: Understanding who Yachiru really was in the series

As stated earlier, Yachiru left her uniform and badge in chapter 579 of the manga, and this happened to coincide with another event - Gremmy Thoumeaux’s defeat. The series failed to provide an explanation for this.

However, Yachiru’s return in chapter 668 shocked fans, and yet again, her reappearance coincided with another major event - Kenpachi laying on the ground in a near-death state. This was the result of the fight against another Quincy named Gerard Valkyrie. Another notable moment was the fact that Kenpachi gained access to his Bankai.

It was at this stage when a being resembling Yachiru had come, and the series hinted at the possibility that Yachiru and his Zanpakuto, Nozarashi were the same entity. This is when Bleach fans began explaining the possibility of Nozarashi and Yachiru being the same.

If fans take a closer look at Yacchiru’s history, her first encounter with Kenpachi Zaraki was when he used his Zanpakuto to kill plenty of men. While most people would have feared the blood-smeared blade, Yachiru was drawn to him and showed no signs of fear.

Squid. @TheOnlySquids pic.twitter.com/AanAVh9oL1 Is Yachiru Kenpachi’s sword??? I’m hyped to see Bankai but the name of Kenpachi’s sword is Nozarashi and it doesn’t make sense for the sword to manifest outside for other people to see. I’m really confused but Bankai is coming. #SquBleach

When Yachiru reappeared and sources referred to her as Nozarashi, there was one detail that gave fans the idea that the two entities were one and the same. Kenpachi was addressed as Ken-chan, and that’s when he also wondered if it was Yachiru that was in his presence. This presented a stronger case for Nozarashi and Yachiru being the same entity.

The physical manifestation of Zanpakuto as beings coexisting with Soul Reapers has been explored in the filler episodes of this series, which is not canon to the original storyline.

The aforementioned point might not be explored in the original storyline, but the possibility of Zanpakuto’s manifestation coexisting with the user has been hinted in the Bleach universe. Even if Yachiru and Nozarashi are two different entities, they are indeed connected spiritually and physically. Therefore, the second Yachiru is Nozarashi from the animanga series.

