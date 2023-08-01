10 Strongest Bleach TYBW characters, Ranked

This final story arc of the Bleach manga is generating a lot of buzz throughout the world. The arc commences as the Soul Society launches an offensive, engulfing the world in a war that penetrates even the depths of the Soul Palace itself. Throughout the conflict, new forms are discovered and characters undergo significant transformations. Spanning numerous chapters, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is both ambitious and captivating for all Bleach enthusiasts.

The Thousand Year Blood War arc displays flashy battles and numerous power upgrades for the old as well as the new characters that were introduced. Although there are a lot of powerful characters in the Bleach TYBW arc, this article will list the top ten strongest characters based on abilities, prowess and intellect.

Disclaimer: This post contains spoilers for the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime episodes and the Bleach Manga.

Ichigo Kurosaki, Ichibe Hyosube, and 8 Other Strongest Bleach TYBW characters

10) Askin Nakk Le Vaar

10th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Askin Nakk Le Vaar (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Askin Nakk Le Vaar is a member of the Sternritter and a formidable Quincy in the series. Among all the other Quincy, Askin was chosen by Yhwach as one of his personal bodyguards. Askin Nakk Le Vaar has the schrift called "Deathdealing." He can control lethal doses of anything he chooses while also making him immune to things he takes damage from.

Askin’s powers were demonstrated in his fight against Yoruichi Shihoin and Urahara. His ability even allowed him to poison Oetsu Nimaiya's blood, forcing him to seek Tenjiro's assistance in order to survive. Askin’s battle prowess speaks for itself, as Yoruichi, Urahara, and Grimmjow had to team up to defeat him with a surprise attack.

Although he acts like a comic relief character, Askin could keep up with most of the strongest characters on this list, making him the 10th strongest Bleach TYBW character.

9) Gremmy Thoumeaux

9th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Gremmy (Image via Shueisha)

Gremmy "The Visionary" Thoumeaux is a Quincy and one of the strongest characters in Bleach's TYBW arc. His schrift allows him to materialize things into reality, demonstrating his powers in his fight against Kenpachi Zaraki.

Gremmy’s powers also allowed him to turn Yachiru’s bones into cookies by simply imagining it and trapping Kenpachi in a water bubble. He envisioned a big meteor making its way toward the soul society. However, Kenpachi was able to cut through the meteor relatively easily after releasing his zanpakuto.

His whimsical nature and lack of battle experience make him the 9th strongest Bleach TYBW character.

8) Jugram Haschwalth

8th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Jugram Haschwalth (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jugram Haschwalth is the right-hand man of Yhwach and one of the strongest Quincy in the series. He has the ability to redistribute luck, can absorb the powers of others, and can defeat several powerful Soul Reapers with ease.

Like every Quincy working in Yhwach’s army, he also possesses a schrift. Known as 'The Balance,' his schrift essentially controls luck or fortune. Using it, Jugram can turn his opponent’s fortune into misfortune. One of its demonstrations occurred when he turned Ichigo’s fortune of cutting Yhwach into misfortune, which made his zanpakuto snap in two.

Other than turning fortune into misfortune, he can even direct his own misfortune, in the form of damage, to others. His powers are yet to be fully demonstrated in the anime, so he stands as the 8th strongest Bleach TYBW character.

7) Kisuke Urahara

7th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara is ranked 7th among the strongest Bleach TYBW characters. He is a character that was introduced at the very beginning of the story. But somehow his bankai managed to remain a mystery till the very end of the TYBW arc. His intellect alone made Yhwach acknowledge him as one of the five special war powers. Kisuke’s power includes his superior intellect along with his shikai and bankai.

Urahara's bankai, "Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame," takes the form of a giant woman with puppet-like hands and black hair braided into loops. It allows him to completely restructure anything that comes into contact with it for both offense and defense, as well as support. Urahara's bankai was showcased during his fight against Askin Naak Le Vaar, where he restructured his punctured eyes to regain his vision. His absolutely broken bankai, along with his intellect, makes him the 7th strongest Bleach TYBW character.

6) Zaraki Kenpachi

6th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Zaraki Kenpachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zaraki Kenpachi is the captain of the 11th division and the 11th holder of the Kenpachi title. He almost defeated Yachiru Unohana before he was even an adult. In terms of physical strength and battle prowess alone, Zaraki stands above almost every other shinigami. Kenpachi reached a new level of strength after he removed his subconscious restraints by defeating Yachiru Unohana.

Kenpachi's shining moment came during his fight against Gerard Valkyrie, during which he unlocked his bankai, which granted him almost unparalleled strength that even his own body couldn’t handle. In his bankai form, he almost defeated Valkyrie with a few slices, but unfortunately, his own body started falling apart before we could see the full extent of his powers. In terms of raw strength, he is the 6th strongest Bleach TYBW character.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki

5th Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki is the fifth-strongest Bleach TYBW character. He is the protagonist of Bleach, and he has repeatedly demonstrated his worth and competence throughout each arc. He felt spiritual pressure comparable to that of a captain soon after transforming into a Shinigami. Ichigo's mixed heritage of a Quincy mother and a Shinigami father, combined with the influence of a hollow, transformed him into a character possessing powers of diverse kinds.

Ichigo's potential was so enormous that Yhwach considered him one of the greatest threats to his onslaught on soul society, alongside Aizen, Urahara, and Kenpachi. Yhwach was terrified of Ichigo's new bankai, to the point that he didn’t even let the latter activate it.

4) Sosuke Aizen

4th Strongest Bleach TYBW Characters: Aizen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen was the former captain of the 5th division as well as the main antagonist of the Bleach anime until the Fake Karakura Town arc. He is a master manipulator gifted with high intellect. Aizen’s intellect was so high that he orchestrated everything from the start of the story until the Fake Karakura Town arc in hopes of dethroning the Soul King.

Aizen holds an extraordinary amount of spiritual pressure that has even been compared to that of the soul king at multiple junctures. His extraordinary spiritual pressure alone made him one of the greatest threats to Yhwach's attack on the Soul Society. Other than that, he holds mastery over kido, immortality, and illusions. This was prevalent during the initial episodes of the Bleach TYBW anime, during which he altered Yhwach’s senses and made him lose track of time, making him the fourth strongest Bleach TYBW character.

3) Genryusai Yamamoto

3rd Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Genryusai Yamamoto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shigekuni Yamamoto was the former captain commander and the strongest shinigami in the series. He was one of the first captains to exist, dating back to the inception of the Gotei 13, and he has served as captain commander ever since. Yamamoto took part in the first Quincy war against Yhwach, in which he vanquished the latter.

Yamamoto’s zanpakuto in its shikai state spews flames that are close to the temperature of the sun while consuming a huge amount of spiritual pressure. His bankai, "Zanka No Tachi," has numerous applications, like concentrating all of his flames at the tip of his sword as well as reanimating his victims.

Yamamoto used his power to decimate the imposter Yhwach when he was petrified because of the former reanimating dead corpses of his soldiers from the first Quincy war. All of this combined makes him the third-strongest Bleach TYBW character.

2) Ichibe Hyosube

2nd Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Ichibei Hyosube (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichibe Hyosube is the second-strongest Bleach TYBW character. He is the captain of the Zero Division, which is made up of the strongest shinigami in existence. Hyosube was dubbed the strongest and oldest shinigami by none other than Yhwach, giving him the moniker "Monk Who Calls The True Name." As a testament to his power, he stood guard against Yhwach and engaged him in a fight all alone.

Ichibe’s powers have a hold over names, and his shikai takes the form of an ink brush in its sealed form. The brush can cut names in half and reduce the power of that named object by half. In its released form, his zanpakuto trades the bristles for a blade that spills ink. The ink erases the name and powers of anything it touches completely from existence. Ichibe’s bankai, "Shirafude Ichimonji," grants a new name to the ones affected by his zanpakuto.

1) Yhwach

Strongest Bleach TYBW Character: Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a direct descendant of the Soul King himself, Yhwach reigns supreme over almost everyone in the Bleach universe. Yhwach made his manga debut in chapter 484 and his anime debut in episode 7 of the Bleach TYBW anime. As the reve­red leader of the­ Quincy, he possesses extraordinary abilitie­s such as future sight, power theft, and powe­r bestowal.

Ove­rwhelmingly, Yhwach effortlessly de­feats most Soul Reapers but e­ventually succumbs to a combination of formidable opponents. His Quincy ability, Almighty allows to him see every possible future connected to his own and actually choose which one of the future will occur. This makes him the strongest Bleach TYBW character.

Final Thoughts

The Bleach TYBW arc introduces many strong characters along with their modified bankai and newly unlocked strengths. There are many characters that can fight each other to a stalemate, like Kenpachi and Ichigo, along with Gremmy and Jugram. Fascinatingly, each of them has a different set of expertise.

If we take spiritual pressure, battle experience, techniques, and fighting prowess into question, then Ichibei would stand on top of all the characters, including Yhwach. But Yhwach is listed as the strongest due to his near-omnipotent ability called Almighty, which grants him the power to actually choose a future. This ability has yet to make its appearance in the anime, but we hope that it gets adapted soon.

