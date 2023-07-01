Kenpachi's most epic fight in Bleach TYBW receives a new fanmade makeover

Yachiru Unohana vs Zaraki Kenpachi was one of the biggest highlights of Bleach TYBW Part 1. Ever since Unohana met Zaraki as a little boy and went toe to toe with him, this battle to death had been delayed for centuries. It was in this installment that their long due fight was animated, after which fans went crazy. Their fight has been covered in Bleach TYBW Arc Part 1 Episodes 9 and 10.

Months later, a Twitter user has now created a fan-made edit of this battle with more intense and gruesome visuals and sound effects. The video edit was well received by the audience, many of whom compared it with the animation style of Studio Pierrot.

Zaraki Kenpachi's epic fight from Bleach TYBW gets a fan-made edit

The Bleach TYBW Arc is the final arc of the popular Shonen anime Bleach. It follows Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends, Sado, Orohime Inoue, Uryū Ishida as they fight against the Wandenreich, a group of Quincy, led by Yhwach, who have returned to the Soul Society after a thousand years.

There were many fan favourite battles in part 1, out of which Kenpchi Zaraki vs Unohana Yachiru was the one which blew up the internet and became a sensation overnight.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name AmVIK, recently posted a fan-made edit of this fight from the Bleach TYBW anime and the results are quite remarkable. The video garnered about 6000 views a few hours after it was dropped on Twitter.

This 30-second fan-made edit uses footage from the anime, but it has been modified in various aspects including lighting, additional sound effects to make the fight appear more intense and brutal.

Overall, when comparing it to the Bleach TYBW anime, this video is a great way to experience their exciting fight in a short and concise manner.

Unohana Yachiru and her past with Zaraki Kenpachi

Unohana Yachiru before being recruited to Gotei 13 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unohana Yachiru or Unohana Kenpachi, as she was known then, was the 1st captain of the 11th division of Soul Society. She was a very powerful fighter and was also a master at Kidō.

While she was still captain of the 11th division, she came across a boy in the poorest district of Rukongai. The boy was using the zanpakuto of a fallen shinigami and was incredibly powerful. Both of them traded powerful blows, which ended in Unohana receiving a permanent scar from a wound below her throat.

The boy whom she faced was none other than Zaraki Kenpachi, the current captain of the 11th division. He is a brutal and bloodthirsty fighter and is always in search of an opponent stronger than him. He is, at present, one of the most powerful shinigami of Soul Society.

Coming to the present

Zaraki Kenpachi vs Unohana Kenpachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Centuries later after their first battle, Zaraki and Unohana again fight a battle to the death. The main motive of the fight was to make Zaraki realize his true fighting potential. After a crushing defeat at the hands of Yhwach, Shunsui realized they needed Zaraki's strength to get through this war.

As the fight between Zaraki and Unohana progressed, Zaraki realized he had been holding himself back all this time and was capable of achieving greater heights of power.

Zaraki's new found power made him more dangerous than before. He gradually started breaking his limiters to grow stronger and finally defeated Unohana. It was then that he truly owned the name Kenpachi.

The second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is all set to premiere on July 8, 2023. This part would continue the fight between Kurosaki Ichigo and his Shinigami friends and the Quincies.

