Where to watch Bleach and Bleach TYBW: Complete streaming details explained

The release of Bleach TYBW has brought an end to a long ten years of waiting. The return of Bleach after ten years was a monumental achievement, not only for the fandom, but also for all anime lovers in general. Hailed as one of the top three shonen titles of all time, Tite Kubo's masterpiece has influenced many fans and anime titles, over the years.

With the TYBW arc getting animated, the popularity of Tite Kubo's manga has skyrocketed once more, with so many ardent fans of the series wanting to know where to watch Bleach.

Apart from watching the latest TYBW seasons, it's also imperative to brush up on the feel of Bleachverse by watching the previous 366 episodes. Luckily, Bleach is available for streaming on multiple platforms. This article explains the streaming details of both the original anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's manga, as well as the new anime adaptation of the TYBW arc.

Bleach and Bleach TYBW can be streamed on several platforms, including Hulu

Bleach anime streaming details

With its unique style and premise, the anime adaptation of Bleach became an instant fan-favorite anime. The world of soul reapers captivated a huge section of anime fans. Many veteran anime fans started their journey with Tite Kubo's magnum opus.

Bleach is currently available for streaming on Hulu, exclusively in the USA. It has all 26 seasons of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed versions. Moreover, fans can also stream all the seasons on Amazon Prime. Apart from Hulu and Amazon Prime, Disney Plus is another platform to enjoy it. However, Bleach can be streamed on Disney Plus only in a few select countries.

It must be noted that the anime is no longer available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform for the US audience.

Ichigo in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach is also streaming on Netflix, but it's only available in select regions. For example, it's not available in USA, UK, or Canada.

However, fans from India, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore can stream some episodes of Bleach. For example, in India, Bleach is available for streaming only till the Zanpakuto Rebellion arc.

Furthermore, in South and South East Asia, Ani-One Asia has acquired the rights, and fans, therefore, can stream all 366 episodes on the official YouTube Channel of Ani-One Asia, provided they have the Ultra membership subscription. Recently, Bleach has also been made available on Crunchyroll for Indian fans.

Bleach TYBW streaming details

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW part 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime adaptation of the Bleach TYBW arc has sparked tremendous excitement among fans.

The US audience can watch Bleach TYBW part one and part 2 on Hulu with English subtitles. The English dubbed version of part one has been released on Hulu. However, there's no word on when the English dubbed episodes for TYBW part 2 will be released on this platform.

Apart from Hulu, Bleach TYBW can also be streamed on Disney+ in selected countries, internationally. Anime enthusiasts from Japan, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore, can watch the Thousand Year Blood War seasons on the Netflix platform.

In addition, the latest season of Bleach is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel for audiences from South and Southeast Asia. However, an Ultra Membership subscription is required to stream the episodes.

Be sure to keep up with more Bleach TYBW anime news as 2023 progresses.

