Bleach TYBW: The first Kenpachi's true identity is Tite Kubo's masterstroke

In Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (henceforth abbreviated to Bleach TYBW), a particular story revolves around Zaraki Kenpachi. The Kenpachi name is usually associated with violence, bloodshed, and trials by combat. It also has a high mortality rate attached to it, as they die off rather quickly.

The Kenpachi that audiences know is, in fact, the 11th such Kenpachi to hold the title by the time of Bleach TYBW. The true identity of the first Kenpachi is ultimately considered a masterstroke of foreshadowing, intrigue, and hiding in plain sight. This article will go into this even further, discussing who it is and how they were revealed.

Disclaimer: This article will go into Bleach TYBW spoilers, both manga and anime ones that haven't aired yet. Any opinions are the sole domain of the author.

Bleach TYBW and the First Kenpachi's identity dissected and explained

The title of Kenpachi

The term Kenpachi is a title. It means "Sword-Eight" in Japanese, a worthy title for someone like the Kenpachi we know. To clarify, Kenpachi is a title given to the traditionally strongest Shinigami in existence. It doesn't necessarily mean the most powerful, just the strongest.

A few things to consider on this issue will be put forth now. There can only be one Kenpachi per generation. The next one needs to kill the incumbent. It seems like it operates on Highlander rules, and having 11 holders must mean there have been a lot of deaths since the first Kenpachi held the title.

Who is the first Kenpachi?

The first Kenpachi revealed (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first Kenpachi, as revealed in Bleach TYBW, is Retsu Unohana. Though she was previously known as the serial killer Yachiru Unohana, she became Soul Society's best healer and the former Fourth Division Captain in Gotei 13. All of this begs the question: how exactly did she gain that title?

As Bleach TYBW reveals, at first Unohana was a diabolical criminal who often used her medical knowledge to prolong her rights. This made Genryusai Yamamoto seek her out and find the Gotei 13 alongside him. As to how she became the first Kenpachi, she symbolically killed off the Yachiro Unohana persona.

Kenpachi vs. Kenpachi

Kenpachi vs. Kenpachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This likewise brings up a complication and a revelation. Our Kenpachi is the Kenpachi from Zaraki Street, and the true first one has been hiding in plain sight. This was revealed to Kenpachi when Unohana was revealed during the events of Bleach TYBW by Shunsui Kyoraku.

Kenpachi vs. Unohana is considered a masterstroke of a duel, settling an old score from when Unohana and Kenpachi first met centuries ago. There's a lot to this battle, including Unohana healing Zaraki every time he's about to die to unlock his power from long ago.

A masterstroke reveal, an epic fight

Bleach TYBW had plenty of epic moments, including the reveal of Ywach, the invasion of Soul Society, and Ichigo coming back. This particular moment, however, was long awaited and considered Bleach's peak for that arc. The reasons are numerous and will be detailed now.

Kenpachi Zaraki has always had strength within him but has been holding it back. Unohara helped him break through his walls. Second, Unohana wanted the thrill of that fight for a long time. Kenpachi defeated Unohana and awakened his power to help fight the invading Quincy. He finally heard Nozarashi's voice.

To conclude this look into Unohana vs. Zaraki in Bleach TYBW, there should be something noted. The reveal of Unohana had been built up for some time, from Zaraki and Unohana's fierce contempt for each other as far back as the first time they met. Likewise, Unohana herself always seemed to have an air of mystery about her.

Their rematch was fated, given that their first fight was the first time he ever felt fear and the rush of battle. He sealed his own power to allow them to fight longer. If any other details weren't mentioned, readers are free to state them in the comments.

