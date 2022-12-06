Bleach: TYBW episode 9 has fans blown away with Unohana's backstory, battle of the Kenpachis, and intense cliffhanger

Bleach: TYBW episode 9 was released on Monday, December 5, 2022, bringing with it the exciting continuation to the sequel anime series. This episode, however, felt particularly special, with plenty of plot development, backstory reveals, and more to go around.

One particular aspect of Bleach: TYBW episode 9 which fans are extremely excited about is the Retsu Unohana versus Kenpachi Zaraki fight. The episode also saw some backstory revealed about the former, which fans were incredibly excited to learn.

Bleach: TYBW episode 9 has viewers begging for more Unohana backstory as her fight with Zaraki begins

Bleach: TYBW episode 9 starts with the reveal that Shunsui Kyoraku has been made the next Head Captain of the 13 Court Guard Squads. This then segues into Ichigo and Renji, who are still with Tenjiro Kirinji, who eventually gives them the go-ahead with regard to their injuries being healed. He also reveals here that both Soul Reapers have surpassed his expectations for them, sending them to the next training area.

The scene then cuts to Shunsui's meeting with the Central 46, where Shunsui requests to have two Lieutenants appointed to him. He then shares his belief that Kenpachi Zaraki needs to be trained in Zanjutsu, eventually getting permission to do so. He then brings in Retsu Unohana, whom he reveals is in fact named Yachiru Unohana.

Shunsui also reveals Unohana to have been the first Kenpachi, with Bleach: TYBW episode 9 then showing Renji and Ichigo arriving at the Gatonden. Kirio Hikifune greets them here, explaining that her role is to feed them and fill them up with Spiritual Pressure before their training truly begins at their next destination.

She also explains that each member of Squad 0 has invented or created something integral to the Soul Society’s history, with their next instructor, Oh-Etsu Nimaiya, having invented Zanpakutos. Bleach: TYBW episode 9 then cuts to the Soul Society, where Zaraki and Unohana have entered the Muken in order to fight to the fullest extent of their powers.

Shortly after her explanation and some prodding between the two, their fight begins in an explosive manner. Shunsui then explains that Unohana was part of the original 13 Court Guard Squad Captains and was the most notorious criminal in the history of the Soul Society.

He then states that one of them will die in their “training” battle, seemingly weighing heavily on his heart. The episode then cuts back to their fight, where Unohana essentially tells Zaraki that he has grown weak, while internally commenting on how she will make him stronger with their fight. Bleach: TYBW episode 9 then ends, teasing their fight to be the next episode’s main focus.

Fans are incredibly excited by and pleased with this episode and its events, particularly honing in on the Zaraki versus Unohana fight. This is completely understandable, with the fight being the episode’s main highlight alongside Unohana’s backstory. While Shunsui’s promotion is also incredibly exciting, this seems to have mainly been a plot device to further build the battle of the Kenpachis.

In any case, almost every Bleach fan is pleased with Bleach: TYBW episode 9. Manga readers are congratulating how exceptionally Studio Pierrot adapted the beginning of the Battle of the Kenpachis, and anime-only’s are blown away by the episodes' many revelations.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

