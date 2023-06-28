How many chapters will Bleach TYBW part 2 cover? Explained

Under the production of Studio Pierrot, with Tomohisa Taguchi at the helm of affairs, Bleach TYBW part 2, titled Separation, will air on a weekly basis starting July 8, 2023, every Saturday. The previous part of Bleach TYBW covered a total of 62 chapters, ranging from 480 to 542. In the last episode of Part 1, titled The Blade Is Me, Ichigo Kurosaki discovered the true power of his Zanpakuto. Moreover, the ending of that same episode also teased Uryu Ishida joining the forces of Yhwach.

With the upcoming season of Bleach TYBW arc, fans cannot help speculating how many chapters will be adapted. If 13 episodes of the first season covered 62 chapters, then it remains to be seen how it will be for Bleach TYBW part 2. This article explains the number of chapters that can be covered in the next season of Bleach.

Bleach TYBW part 2 is likely to cover more than 60 chapters like the first season

Jussdin | BLEACH TYBW S2 JULY 8 @Jussdin_ Looking at the pacing of Bleach TYBW



Kubo/Pierrot is gonna have to slow doen the pacing of 5 chapters per episode for cours 3 and 4 since



Cour 1 was 60 (480-540ish)



Cour 2 is could be 60 (540-600ish)



All thats left is 80ish chapters so cours 3 & 4 are gonna have to be 40 chps Looking at the pacing of Bleach TYBWKubo/Pierrot is gonna have to slow doen the pacing of 5 chapters per episode for cours 3 and 4 sinceCour 1 was 60 (480-540ish)Cour 2 is could be 60 (540-600ish)All thats left is 80ish chapters so cours 3 & 4 are gonna have to be 40 chps

As it was mentioned earlier, the anime Bleach TYBW part one covered up to 62 chapters of the final arc, Thousand Year Blood War. Keeping in mind the fact that there are a total of 206 chapters in the TYBW arc and 62 chapters have already been covered in the first season, that leaves us with 144 chapters for the next three seasons of the Bleach TYBW arc anime adaptation, including Bleach TYBW part 2.

Therefore, on average, each season is likely to cover 48 chapters. However, it seems that Tite Kubo and the director Tomohisa Taguchi have some other plans. Previously, the author of Bleach, Tite Kubo, who is also directly involved in the animation production process, mentioned in an interview that Bleach TYBW part 2 will contain many anime-only scenes. In fact, in an interview, published by Viz Media, Kubo said,

"In part 2, there is a new battle that isn't in the original manga. I wasn't able to draw a battle between two certain characters. So when the anime production team said, "We want this character to fight around this time," I decided to revisit that idea by providing them with some drawings and names of the characters."

He further added that he had drawn about five or six pages of illustrations to show how the characters would move. Later on, in the trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2, it was revealed that Captain Shinji Hirako's bankai will be shown in the upcoming season. Apart from that, fans expect more anime-only content, such as the flashback of the Soul King, Tokinada Tsunayashiro from Can't Fear Your Own World Novel, etc.

Moreover, Masakazu Morita-san, the VA of Ichigo Kurosaki, in the same interview, expressed his shock over the content of the next season. Morita-san said,

"I just learned the other day how far Part 2 is going to cover, which left me a bit shocked and light-headed."

Therefore, it's quite possible that part 2 of Bleach TYBW may have more than the expected 48 episodes, including the anime-only content.

The possibility of Yhwach vs Ichibei can push the number to 70 chapters

Nayem Siddique Saki @nayem_saki

TITE KUBO x SHIRO SAGISU is happening !!!! Kubo writing the lyrics and shiro sagisu making the ost "Monk’s Shrine Technique”

#BLEACH_anime From kubo fan club: dubbing almost done andTITE KUBO x SHIRO SAGISU is happening !!!! Kubo writing the lyrics and shiro sagisu making the ost "Monk’s Shrine Technique” From kubo fan club: dubbing almost done and TITE KUBO x SHIRO SAGISU is happening !!!! Kubo writing the lyrics and shiro sagisu making the ost "Monk’s Shrine Technique”#BLEACH_anime https://t.co/OVD8mvCJgf

A couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that Tite Kubo and Shiro Sagisu worked on an OST titled Monk's Shrine Technique, in which the former wrote the lyrics and the latter added his heavenly music. There's a possibility that the Monk's Shrine Technique refers to Ichibei's attack 'Futen Taisatsuryou/Magnificent Death Mausoleum', that he used against Yhwach in Chapter 610.

If the speculation points out to this fact, then Bleach TYBW part 2 may cover over 70 chapters, including anime original scenes. However, that would leave only 74 chapters for the final two seasons.

Though it has to be said that in the pre-screening of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 14 and 15, a total of nine chapters were adapted. So, hopefully, that particular OST is to be used only in Ichibei's scenes in the earlier parts of the story, and fans would get a less-rushed, and compact season.

