Bleach TYBW episode 18 preview hints at Rukia and Renji's return to the battlefield

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 18. The episode, titled Rages at Ringside, is set to be released on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Sajin Komamura defeat Bambietta Basterbine. However, after the fight, Sajin turned into a wolf, while Bambietta was approached by some of her fellow Sternritters. Elsewhere, Mask De Masculine defeated Ikkaku Madarame, Yumichika Ayasegawa, and Shūhei Hisagi, following which he was challenged by Kensei Muguruma and Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 18 might see Mask De Masculine overpowering Kensei and Rōjūrō

Mask De Masculine as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 18 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 18, titled Rages at Ringside, is set to pick up from the previous episode. After Mask De Masculine defeated Ikkaku Madarame, Yumichika Ayasegawa, and Shūhei Hisagi, the Sternritter was prepared to head towards the two people who had dropped down on the Soul Society.

Kensei Muguruma as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 18 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That's when Squad 9 Captain Kensei Muguruma and Squad 3 Captain Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi arrived to fight the Sternritter. As per the preview synopsis, Kensei Muguruma will fight Mask De Masculine by himself, while Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi will watch the fight from the sidelines.

Rojuro as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 18 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Additionally, the preview synopsis further hints at Shuhei Hisagi regaining his consciousness and trying desperately to warn the two captains about the Sternritter's partner, James. Given that the Lieutenant has seen firsthand what James is capable of, he is wary of him.

Elsewhere, the Quincy were destroying the Shinigamis. Thus, the number of dead continued to increase all around the Soul Society, and the strength of the Gotei 13 Court Guards dropped to less than 30%. To control the damage, Captain-Commander Shunsui Kyoraku instructed the Shinigami to go to various locations to try and stop the Sternritters.

Ishida Uryu as seen in Bleach TYBW preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The episode preview also hinted at how Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki returned to the battlefield. They trained with Squad 0, following which they dropped down on the Soul Society to help the Shinigami fight against the Quincy. With this, fans will finally be able to witness their enhanced strength from the training. Additionally, there is also a chance that Rukia and Renji might bring some good news with them.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.