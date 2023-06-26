Bleach TYBW Part 2: Will Shuhei Hisagi's Bankai be revealed? Explained

After the conclusion of the first cour, fans of Tite Kubo's series were elated to hear that new fight scenes will be added in Bleach TYBW Part 2. The trailer of the second cour even shows glimpses of what to expect, and that includes a "Forbidden Bankai" of a certain character - Shinji Hirako, the Captain of the 5th Division of Gotei 13.

However, Shinji's Bankai wasn't shown originally in the manga but in one of Bleach's light novel, Can't Fear Your Own World. The novel also described the Bankai of one of the co-lieutenant of 9the Division, Shuhei Hisagi. The fact that Shinji's iconic Bankai will find a place in the upcoming season of Bleach begs the question of whether or not fans will also see Hisagi's Bankai as well.

Shuhei's Bankai, Fushi no Kojo, will likely be shown in Bleach TYBW Part 2

Shinchi Kudo @ShinchiKudo_en



Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Hisagi Shuhei . . . Bankai ?Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Hisagi Shuhei . . . Bankai ? 👀Bleach Thousand Year Blood War https://t.co/2aZWimzm77

Tite Kubo's magnum opus, Bleach, is famous not only for its story but also for its in-depth characters. Shuhei Hisagi, the lieutenant of the 9th Division of Gotei 13, has made a significant contribution as the protagonist of Can't Fear Your World novel, where his ideologies and philosophy truly take shape.

However, in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Shuhei didn't get enough opportunity to showcase his powers. He only wielded his Zanpakuto against the Quincy only to get overwhelmed by them. For example, infatuated with Sternritter Pepe Waccabrada's L 'Love' schrift, he attacked Byakuya Kuchiki, his own comrade. Moreover, he had a rough time against Bazz B and other powerful Sternritters in the prior chapters.

Gerardo @Gerardo52186047 Dude with Bleach TYBW adding Shinji's bankai to the anime *and I know it wasn't in the manga* I wonder if they'll also add Shūhei's bankai to the anime as well Dude with Bleach TYBW adding Shinji's bankai to the anime *and I know it wasn't in the manga* I wonder if they'll also add Shūhei's bankai to the anime as well https://t.co/1DNzdEb8Ln

Even though he mentioned once in chapter 685 (after the events of TYBW arc) to Rangiku and Toshiro that he had mastered his Bankai, Fushi no Kojo, a long time ago, he didn't have the chance to use it in the Blood War against the Sternritters.

However, the anime adaptation of the TYBW arc has made it clear that fans would see the addition of many new fight scenes and Bankai reveals. The inclusion of Shinji's Bankai, originally revealed in Can't fear your own world, in Bleach TYBW Part 2 is a testament to this fact. That's why, fans have reason to believe that there's a chance to see Shuhei Hisagi's Bankai in the upcoming season.

Shuhei Hisagi's Bankai is not ideal to use against multiple opponents

Hisagi's bankai Fushi no Kojo in Can't Fear Your Own World Novel (Image via CYFOW novel)

While there's no official news regarding the revelation of Hisagi Shuhei's Bankai in Bleach TYBW Part 2, fans have already begun theorizing possible scenarios. As it is known from the aforementioned light novel, Shuhei's Bankai is the manifestation of his perception of being a soul reaper. The power of his zanpakuto, Kazeshini, actually lie not in the scythes but in the chains.

In Bankai state, Kazeshini traps both Hisagi and his opponent inside a cage of chains with a giant ball of chains above. Moreover, it entangles both Shuhei and his opponents and drains their Reiatsu (spiritual pressure). In this death dance of who runs out of their Reiatsu first, any damage inflicted gets covered by the chains.

For Shuhei, it's not an ideal Bankai to use in a battle, especially if he has no comrades nearby. Moreover, the co-lieutenant of 9th Division's Bankai will only be revealed in Bleach TYBW Part 2 if an anime-original fight sequence is added since the manga doesn't shine any light on the same.

