Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following last week’s back-and-forth struggles between the Gotei 13 Captains and the Sternritter, fans are excited to witness the next major development. Ichigo’s ambiguous status has left fans hungry for spoilers and any other information they can get on the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, as leaks for anime series of this standing are uncommon. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 likely to once more focus on Gotei 13 Captains

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, July 29, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode released sometime during the day on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once it finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on the specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday, July 29

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, July 29

British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 29

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

China Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 29

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30 pm JST, Saturday, July 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am Sunday, July 30

Unfortunately, both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 USD/month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-less Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD/month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99/month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America and costs $14.99 USD per month. At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series.

