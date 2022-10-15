Latin American fans left without Bleach: TYBW as Disney+ fails to provide series

The premiere of Bleach: TYBW anime series saw fans celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited project. Fans all over the world, or at least most of them, were treated to the visual delight that was the series’ first episode.

Latin American fans saw Monday come and go without the arrival of the first episode, despite previous reports that Disney did intend to simulcast Bleach: TYBW in the region. While the media conglomerate maintained radio silence over the last few days, it seems an update has finally arrived, albeit it is not what fans expected.

Bleach: TYBW still in limbo relative to Latin American release via Disney+ streaming service

The latest news

It was confirmed on Tuesday via the official Twitter account for Disney+’s help service that Bleach: TYBW was, at the time, not available for the Latin American region. Furthermore, no updates were given regarding when the series will become available, if at all, for Latin American subscribers.

Viz Media, the North American distributor for all things Bleach, also confirmed to other sources that Disney+ is the place to go for confirmation about territorial releases. This would mean that not simulcasting in Latin American regions is apparently fully on Disney+, rather than it being a case of Viz Media running into some sort of distribution issue.

While Latin American fans have been most vocal about the lack of availability of the series in their region, some European fans have also not been receiving simulcasts for the series. At the time of writing this article, the Disney+ help Twitter account has not responded to fans in European regions.

Disney+ Help @DisneyPlusHelp @LizbethDR1 Hello, Lizbeth! We still do not have any update about this title's availability for Disney+ Latin America. But don't forget to follow us on social media to catch up about future announces. Remember you can leave your comments here: help.disneyplus.com . Have a nice day! @LizbethDR1 Hello, Lizbeth! We still do not have any update about this title's availability for Disney+ Latin America. But don't forget to follow us on social media to catch up about future announces. Remember you can leave your comments here: help.disneyplus.com. Have a nice day!

With no word on when simulcasts will come for the Latin American or European regions, fans are left without legal access to one of the season’s most highly-anticipated series. Furthermore, no update has been provided for either the Latin American or European regions on why the simulcast is being delayed or when fans can expect it to arrive.

Although unconfirmed, some fans theorize that Disney is behind on subtitling the first episode of the series in languages specific to the aforementioned regions. With the streaming information coming just a week before the series’ initial premiere, this would seem to make sense given the timeline and secrecy surrounding the series’ streaming details.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes