Why Bleach Hell arc can be the best arc in the series, explored

The Bleach Hell arc is one of the most anticipated story arcs of Tite Kubo’s most famous creation, the Bleach series. It follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who becomes a soul reaper after trying to save Rukia, another soul reaper from an evil spirit known as Hollow.

The story unfolds as Ichigo tries to gain insight into his newfound Shinigami abilities and faces threats and challenges that come along with being a Shinigami (soul reaper). Throughout the series, Ichigo along with his friends and allies are taken to various realms including the human world, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo.

However, there exists one more realm in the series that is largely unexplored: Hell.

Will Bleach Hell arc outshine the other storylines

Tite Kubo is back. BLEACH IS BACK in Weekly Shonen Jump not for a single Bleach chapter, but for a BRAND NEW ARC INVOLVING HELL !



BLEACH FANS, HOW ARE WE FEELING ?!



Hell or The Underworld is where souls are sent if they had done evil deeds while they were human. It is known that the Zanpakuto of a soul reaper has the ability to cleanse souls but it only applies to the sins they committed as Hollows. For evil doings done by the soul as human, it gets sent to Hell instead of the Soul Society.

Hell has been shown briefly in the series, with the fourth movie, Bleach: Hell Verse, where Ichigo goes to the underworld to rescue his sister who had been taken by one of the sinners from hell. However, the movie focused only on Ichigo and his friends along with the enemies who had kidnapped his sister. The movie also introduced Jigoku no Gaki (Beasts of Hell), who are massive Hollows unique to Hell.

Kubo showed the Gates of Hell in chapter 12 of Bleach and didn't show it again until 20 years later in the Hell arc

But fans were not satisfied with the movie and have been eagerly waiting for a full-fledged story arc that revolves around Hell. Their hopes lit up when Tite Kubo released a one-shot titled No Breathes From Hell featuring the surviving cast members 12 years after the end of the Thousand Year Blood War arc, the final arc from the original manga series. The one shot ended with a cliffhanger that teased the continuation of the series.

The release of the Bleach Hell arc could prove to be the best arc in the series because it will quite possibly explore the origins and history of Hell. This can lead to the introduction of new characters and storylines. Also, Tite Kubo is most likely to take his time with the story arc to make sure the series does not face the downfall it did before when it had to be canceled in 2012 because of low sales and rating.

Kubo pls gimme hell arc i need to see the og bleach captains

Additionally, the Bleach Hell arc could also give rise to characters from the past who have been sent to Hell such as the Gotei 13 captains, Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, Retsu Unohana, or Jushiro Ukitake. The arc may also introduce new characters trapped or born in Hell and deities or spirits who control the inner workings of the underworld.

The Bleach Hell arc can also notably provide insight into how Ichigo and his friends and family have grown over the years and could also raise the stakes and challenges they face as they encounter threats that are beyond their comprehension. It could also show how Ichigo deals with his nature as a human, soul reaper, and as a Quincy.





When asked by a fan to continue the "BLEACH: Hell Arc" after the one-shot chapter, mangaka Tite Kubo said "I'm not good at drawing when I'm told to draw, so I'll think about it when I'm not told to."

In the initial stages of the series, Bleach had to be discontinued after facing a lot of criticism and a decline in popularity for its pacing and storytelling. Thus, the Bleach Hell arc could give the series a much-needed satisfying conclusion, that fans have been eagerly waiting for years.

However, there is no answer to when the Bleach Hell arc would be continued as Tite Kubo is occupied with his other works and had also mentioned that he won’t write if he is told to, and instead will only think about it when he is not told to. But fans rest assured that Kubo will eventually return to the Bleach Hell arc and deliver a proper ending that honors the legacy of the series.

