Why Does Kensei Muguruma have a 69 tattoo in Bleach TYBW? Explained

In Bleach TYBW, Kensei Muguruma has finally made his appearance in the latest episode. Fans of the series are bubbling with anticipation to see Kensei in action against the Sterrnritter Mask de Masculine aka The Superstar.

Kensei Muguruma is one of the most underrated characters in Bleach. Being a Captain of the 9th Division of Gotei 13, Kensei's strength is unquestionable. However, there's one thing about Kensei that has made every Bleach fan curious.

The Captain of the 9th Division, Kensei Muguruma has a unique '69' tattoo on his chest as seen in Bleach TYBW anime. So, why does Kensei Muguruma have a 69 tattoo? This article explains whether this tattoo has significance for Kensei.

Bleach TYBW: Kensei Muguruma's Tattoo on his chest represents his last name and his Squad Division

Kensei Muguruma is one of the most powerful Soul Reaper Captains of the Gotei 13. He is a fierce, and strict leader and a Shinigami with great conviction. In the Bleach TYBW arc, Kensei was seen combating the Sternritter Mask de Masculine, during the second invasion of the Quincy.

It's noteworthy that Tite Kubo put a lot of thought into designing Kensei Muguruma's appearance. From his muscular physique to his short silver hair, he gives an impression of a true leader.

Kensei as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Pierrot)

Fans may have also noticed the '69' tattoo on Kensei's chest in Bleach TYBW. So, the question is, why does Kensei Muguruma have a 69 tattoo? While there's a theory that 69 is a reference to the Ying-Yang symbol, the actual meaning behind Kensei's tattoo is something different.

Apparently, Kensei's tattoo is a reference to the last part of his name, and his Division. Kensei Muguruma in Japanese is written as 六車 拳西 (Muguruma Kensei). The 'Mu' part of his surname is written as 六, which is the Kanji character for the numeral Six or Roku in Japanese.

Kensei Muguruma as seen in Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Pierrot)

On the other hand, Kensei belongs to the 9th Division of the Gotei 13. Before he was exiled from the Soul Society due to the events of the Turn Back the Pendulum Arc, Kensei served as the Captain of the 9th Division. However, Kensei was once again reinstated as Captain of the same division after the Arrancar Saga.

Kensei got the tattoo on his chest after he was elected Captain of the said Division. It only shows the devotion that he has for his Squad. Similarly, Shuhei Hisagi, the lieutenant of the 9th Division also has a similar 69 tattoo on his face.

Shuhei Hisagi as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, there's a different reason why Shuhei got the same tattoo as his Captain. As a Shinigami, Shuhei had immense admiration for Kensei Muguruma ever since he saved him from a hollow in Rukongai.

All Shuhei could do was stare at the Captain's chest that had the 69 tattoo etched. In order to show respect, he also adopted the same tattoo on his face.

Kensei Muguruma in Bleach TYBW part 2

In Bleach TYBW, Kensei Muguruma features in a battle against Mask de Masculine. The latest episode of Bleach has shown Kensei on the battlefield locking horns with the 'Superstar' Sternritter, along with the Captain of the 3rd Division, Rose.

The next episode will showcase Kensei's unbelievable strength, as he'd look to save his lieutenants and exterminate the Sternritter.

