Oshi no Ko chapter 126: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been highly anticipating the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 126 after the events in the previous chapter left them wanting to know how Ichigo Saitou will react to Miyako's plea.

While the manga releases a chapter weekly, the upcoming chapter is a special one, which means that Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be delayed until later.

The previous chapter saw Miyako Saitou find Ichigo and confront him for running away. They both had a shared dream of filling the Tokyo Dome with glowsticks. However, following Ai's death, Ichigo left her alone to pursue the dream. Thus, as Miyako reiterated their dream, fans got to see a glimpse of her past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Ichigo Saitou may rejoin Strawberry Productions in Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Expected release date and time

Ichigo Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

While fans expected Oshi no Ko chapter 126 to be released on August 10, 2023, according to online leaks, the next chapter will be a special chapter, serialized chapter 125.5 It will be a special chapter, which will most likely later be added as part of the tankabon manga volume.

Thus, the release date of Oshi no Ko chapter 126 hasn't been announced yet. Considering that Oshi no Ko chapter 125.5 will be released next week on August 10, leading fans to anticipate that chapter 126 will be released on August 17. However, as per the leaks online, the manga is set to be on break that week.

Hence, fans can expect Oshi no Ko chapter 126 to be released on Thursday, August 24, at 12 am JST.

However, the manga hasn't announced the same yet, so it would be best for fans to wait until chapter 125.5 is released to find out the confirmed release date for the next chapter.

Where to read Oshi no Ko

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. It allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other options for fans of the series are to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or to wait until the chapter gets released as part of a Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 125

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 125, titled Dazzled, saw Miyako Saitou confront Ichigo for leaving her. The chapter showcased Miyako's back story and how she got dazzled by the nightlife of Tokyo. While she was able to make connections and get various jobs, the moment she graduated from college, the offers decreased.

Soon after that, she was offered a job by Ichigo. During that time, Ichigo promised Miyako that he would one day make her witness the entire Tokyo Dome filled with glowsticks. Since then, Miyako has also been working toward the dream. Nevertheless, Ichigo left her alone to pursue the dream.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 126?

Aqua and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will most likely see Ichigo Saitou respond to Miyako's plea and possibly rejoin Strawberry Productions. With that, the former President could take over some of Miyako's burden and help her create a much better work schedule for Ruby and the B-Komachi.

Otherwise, there also remains the chance that the upcoming chapter may reveal what Aqua thought of Ruby's controversial suggestion.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.