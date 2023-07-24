Oshi no Ko chapter 125 spoilers and raw scans: Miyako's past and ambition hint at her desire to get back with Ichigo

With the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 125 out, the manga finally revealed Miyako's past before she met Ichigo Saitou. While she was having a tough time working in the nightlife district, Ichigo whisked her away and showed her a dream. However, after Ai's death, he himself abandoned the dream, leaving Miyako alone to achieve their collective goal.

The previous chapter saw Ruby being clingy to Aqua. While Kana and Mem-Cho found it odd, they concluded that Ruby was acting in such a way due to her tight schedule. Elsewhere, Miyako Saitou was having a tough time adjusting Ruby's work schedule. As she hoped that Ichigo could help her in the same, he happened to stumble upon her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 spoilers: Miyako tries to convince Ichigo to help her

Miyako and Ichigo as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 124 (Image via Shueisha)

As per the spoilers of Oshi no Ko chapter 125, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled Dazzle. The manga chapter is set to resume from the previous chapter as Ichigo happened to walk into Miyako in the bar.

Upon seeing Miyako, Ichigo runs away as he was seeing her for the first time since he left her after Ai Hoshino's death. Hence, he expected Miyako to be angry at him for abandoning her with the responsibility of having to manage Strawberry Productions' activities and taking care of Aqua and Ruby alone.

Miyako as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

As expected Miyako Saitou went after him, trying to talk to him. Given how he squirmed away from her, Miyako had no option, but to be brutal toward him. Thus, she threw a heel at Ichigo and lunged at him when he had fallen to the ground.

Given that it is the first time Miyako had met Ichigo in years, she was only now getting to vent her frustration of having been abandoned by him. Thus, she immediately asked him what was he thinking by abandoning her.

"What the hell were you doing, you idiot?! You threw away our promise!"

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 then focused on Miyako's backstory, before the time she met Ichigo Saitou. When Miyako was young, she went to university in Tokyo and started working in the nightlife district. As part of her occupation, she underwent cosmetic surgery, which helped her rise up as a woman in the Minato Ward.

However, as she slowly gradually aged, her success began to decline. It was then that Ichigo approached her and asked her to work behind the scenes at a production company with him. While working as a backstage staff, Miyako found a sense of fulfillment, following which Ichigo proposed to her.

After that, as Ichigo worked with Ai Hoshino, he together with Miyako envisioned the dream of seeing the most dazzling scenery, which was to help their artists perform live at Dome.

Oshi no Ko chapter 125 spoilers then focused on the present as Miyako told Ichigo how he selfishly gave up on their dream and ran away. Meanwhile, she still hadn't given up and was trying to reach their collective goal.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 125 spoilers

With the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 125, the manga saw Miyako trying to convince Ichigo to return and run the Strawberry Productions with her. However, Ichigo's answer is yet to be revealed in the manga. Hence, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.