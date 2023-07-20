Oshi no Ko chapter 124: Ruby becomes clingy toward Aqua, Miyako reunites with Ichigo

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 124, fans witnessed Ruby becoming overly attached to her brother Aqua. While fans were waiting to hear Aqua's response to Ruby's controversial suggestion, the latest chapter did not reveal it. Instead, it saw the two siblings acting differently with each other.

The previous chapter saw Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji reunite with each other after over 18 years. Ruby immediately began to tell Aqua about all the lies she had to tell him to maintain her personality as Ruby. That was when Aqua told her that her personality as Sarina was more than enough. Following that, Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124: Kana and Mem-Cho fear Ruby and Miyako's workload

Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Oshi no Ko chapter 124, titled Reversal, opened with Ruby being clingy towards Aqua as she persistingly tried to drink his juice. Upon seeing this, Kana Arima was startled and questioned the siblings' behavior. That's when Ruby explained that she had resolved her issues with Aqua, following which she was feeling affectionate toward her brother.

Right after that, Ruby climbed on Aqua's lap. While Kana was too shocked to say anything, Mem-Cho took the opportunity to click their picture for her Instagram. Later, when Kana and Mem-Cho were alone, they discussed Ruby's hectic work schedule.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Mem-Cho theorized that Ruby's workload must have led her to rely on a relative, which was why she was clingy towards Aqua. While Kana Arima did not see anything wrong with Ruby relying on a relative, the root cause of her problem was her schedule which needed to be fixed. Upon thinking about it, the two B-Komachi members realized that Strawberry Productions President Miyako Saitou must have been having a tough time with Ruby's schedule.

As Kana and Mem-Cho predicted, Miyako was, in fact, having a tough time. She knew that Ruby's career was at its prime. This meant that anything she did would affect her career for the next ten years. Hence, she found it difficult to reject any good opportunities.

However, as a mother, it was really painful for her to put so much work pressure on her daughter. That being said, she believed in Ruby's potential and was certain that she could reach the same career heights as Ai Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Later when Miyako went to a bar to have her dinner, the bartender asked her about her children. Upon hearing the question, Miyako became emotional as she did not know what to do with them. While she loved them and wanted to stay beside them, they did not show their true selves to her. This made her believe that the fact that she wasn't their biological mother, which weighed her down. That's when Ichigo Saitou walked into the bar and reunited with his wife.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 saw Miyako reuniting with Ichigo. While it wasn't revealed in the manga, there is a huge chance that Aqua must have asked Ichigo to help Miyako with Ruby's work schedule. This is why he must have bumped into her. However, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out what will happen between the two.

