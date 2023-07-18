Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers and raw scans: Ruby's closeness to Aqua shocks Kana, Miyako struggles with Ruby's workload

With the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 124 out, fans witnessed the aftermath of Ruby's suggestion to Aqua. While the upcoming chapter won't reveal what Aqua said in response to Ruby's suggestion, it will show Ruby to be very close to Aqua; and as expected Kana Arima isn't going to be so pleased about it.

The previous chapter saw Gorou and Sarina reuniting after over 18 years as Aqua and Ruby finally found out about each other's past identities. Ruby revealed how she had to lie to maintain her new personality. That's when Aqua assured her that she did not need to do that anymore. This reminded Ruby about Gorou's promise to Sarina, as she reminded the same to Aqua.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers: Miyako reunites with Ichigo

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers saw Ruby getting overly attached to Aqua. She was all over him and drank from his juice to quench her thirst. Kana and Mem-Cho saw this and were shocked by the scene that was unfolding in front of them. Kana was too shocked to see Ruby all over Aqua and happened to shout loudly to express her concern.

Ruby stated how she had resolved things with her brother, which is why she was feeling close to him. Following that, Ruby sat on Aqua's lap. Kana felt that it was very immoral for siblings to act so chummy with each other. Meanwhile, Mem-Cho took the opportunity to click a picture for Instagram.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers then showed Kana Arima and Mem-Cho discussing Ruby's work schedule and how relying on Aqua could be a good thing for her. While Kana believed that spending some time with Aqua could help Ruby, her innate problem was her work schedule which needed some fixing.

Considering how Ruby was in high demand now, it was her prime time. Thus, she needed to push herself to increase her exposure. However, if she pushed herself too much, she could end up collapsing. Moreover, she also needed to juggle live performances, movie lessons, and her studies. Thus, both B-Komachi members were left worried about Miyako Saitou, given that her skills as a President were being tested.

Elsewhere as Kana and Mem-Cho had predicted, Miyako was slumped at work as she had lots of tough decisions to make. Given that it was Ruby's prime time, with the amount of exposure she was receiving, she was being offered a lot of work. While Miyako needed to accept them as a President to boost her talent's exposure, she found it difficult to put more workload on her daughter.

Even Aqua had told Miyako to keep Ruby away from Marina Tendouji. While fans knew that it was to keep Ruby away from her past mother, Aqua gave her another "relative-related" excuse.

Additionally, Kana Arima was set to graduate from B-Komachi at the end of the year. Thus, Miyako needed to decide what she was going to do with the vacant spot left by her.

Later in Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers, Miyako was seen in a bar. There, when the bartender asked her about her work and kids, Miyako revealed her emotions towards them. While she wanted to be there for them all the time, the truth is that she isn't their real mother. Thus, she could not tell what her kids were thinking. While Aqua always had a serious face, Ruby always kept smiling. Hence, she was certain that both of them were hiding their true selves from her.

As Miyako began to wonder what her husband Ichigo might have done in such a situation, Ichigo happened to run into her.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 spoilers saw Miyako meeting Ichigo after years. Thus, it is difficult to say how the two would react upon having that encounter. Nevertheless, Ichigo is bound to help Miyako manage her work. Thus, fans could possibly see Miyako and Ichigo getting back together and working for Strawberry Productions. As for Aqua and Ruby, fans will have to wait to find out what is happening between them.

