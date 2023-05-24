Oshi no Ko chapter 119: Aqua's memories as Gorou get triggered, Ruby struggles with parental love

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 119, fans witnessed Aqua encounter someone from his previous life as Gorou Amamiya. While the person wasn't close to him, she was close to his patient Sarina. He was stunned to see how she was living her life after Sarina passed away years ago.

The previous chapter saw Crow Girl approaching Aqua as she revealed to him how, unlike him and Ruby who got reincarnated, Ai wasn't reincarnated, crushing Aqua's hopes of reuniting with her. As for Ruby, she was seen struggling with her dialogues in the movie script.

Oshi no Ko chapter 119: Aqua encounters Sarina's mother

Oshi no Ko chapter 119, titled Biological Mother, opened with Gatonda drinking with Kaburagi and some people from the advertising agency as Tendouji from the previous chapter was seen entertaining her companions. That's when Aqua called the director to ask about his whereabouts as he was yet to give confirmations about the movie and the deadline was the next day.

Gatonda informed Aqua Hoshino that he was out drinking with the people from the agency as he needed to create connections with them through his communication skills. Upon hearing this, Aqua asked him not to get drunk. While the director was confident that as a professional he would stay sober, he did get drunk, forcing Aqua to come to pick him up.

Aqua was preparing to get Gatonda back home on Kaburagi's request when Tendouji approached him. She wanted Aqua to have some food while waiting for a cab, and that's when one of her friends teased her by calling her name. Upon hearing the name, Aqua's memories from the time he was Gorou Amamiya got triggered as he remembered that his patient Sarina's family name was Tendouji.

Aqua immediately realized that she was Sarina's mother Marina Tendouji, who vanished from her daughter's life when her sickness was getting worse. Aqua immediately got Tendouji to confirm her name, following which he tried to learn more about her. That's when Marina Tendouji revealed that she was married and had two kids, meaning that she abandoned Sarina for a happier life.

Gorou Amamiya used to always defend Sarina's parents, claiming that there was no parent who would not love their children. However, it was now apparent to Aqua that Sarina was living a hellish life as her mother had abandoned her at her worst.

Elsewhere, at the same time, Ruby was shown practicing the same dialogue she was trying to memorize in the last chapter. Kana Arima explained how the dialogue was crucial to the story considering that's when Ai realized that her mother did not love her. However, Ruby did not understand the line as she was led to believe, by Gorou in her previous life, that deep down every parent loved their children.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 219

Oshi no Ko chapter 219 saw Aqua realizing that Sarina's mother was actually a terrible person. While Aqua could ignore her for the time being, the situation would not be the same for Ruby Hoshino considering that Marina Tendouji was her mother in her previous life as Sarina. Thus, if Ruby were to encounter Marina, it could hurt her deeply to learn that her mother had willingly abandoned her.

