Oshi no Ko chapter 119: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 119 is set to be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Otherwise, the only other way to read the manga would be by either purchasing the manga or the Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Aqua being approached by Crow Girl as she revealed how Ai Hoshino had not gotten reincarnated like Aqua and Ruby. Later scenes showed the movie's cast members receiving their scripts. At that point, Kana Arima noticed Ruby Hoshino's tiredness and asked her to get appropriate rest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Ruby's position as the main lead may get questioned in Oshi no Ko chapter 119

Release date and time, where to read

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 119 will be released on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 119 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, May 24

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, May 24

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 24

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, May 24

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Thursday, May 25

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 119 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app, which allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. Readers should be aware that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of the Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 118

Crow Girl as seen in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 118, titled Activation, saw Crow Girl approach Aqua and tell him how his beliefs were incorrect as Ai Hoshino did not get reincarnated like him and Ruby. Following that, she asked Aqua to rethink why he must have gotten reincarnated in the first place.

Elsewhere, Ruby was practicing her lines relentlessly. However, Kana Arima could see how tired Ruby was and asked her to get some rest. Elsewhere, Tendouji from the advertising agency approached producer Kaburagi.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 119?

Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 119 will most likely see Tendouji from the advertising agency express the company's needs to producer Kaburagi. While the same hasn't been revealed, there is the possibility that the issue will be about the main lead for the film, Ruby Hoshino.

While Ruby Hoshino is very popular, she has not reached the level of Frill Shiranui or Akane Kurokawa. Hence, the advertising agency could either want to get the main lead switched or learn some ways in which they can make Ruby a crowd-seller star.

