Oshi no Ko chapter 118: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 118 is set to be released on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Otherwise, the only other way to read the manga would be by either purchasing the manga or the Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Kana Arima announce her decision to leave B-Komachii, after which she and Aqua had a meal together. During the meal, Aqua happened to be suggestive towards Kana, making her flustered. Elsewhere, Producer Kaburagi finalized the cast, deciding that Ruby would play Ai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Producer Kaburagi will try to make Ruby a crowd-puller in Oshi no Ko chapter 118

Release date and time, where to read

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 118 will be released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 118 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, May 17

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, May 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, May 17

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, May 17

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Thursday, May 18

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 118 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app, which allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of the tankobon volume.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 118?

Producer Kaburagi as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 118 will likely see Producer Kaburagi officially informing Ruby Hoshino about her selection as Ai in the upcoming Gotanda film. That being said, unlike Akane Kurokawa or Frill Shiranui, Ruby Hoshino isn't that big of an actress. Thus, Gotando might devise a plan to help boost her image in public, which would inadvertently lead her to become a crowd-puller.

Meanwhile, Akane Kurokawa and Aqua Hoshino might come up with the next steps in their plans, respectively. While Aqua plans to murder his biological father, Hikaru Kamiki, Akane wants to stop him from going down a bad path, and thus she will take steps to stop him.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 117

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 117, titled Panda, saw Kana Arima announce her decision to quit being an idol for B-Komachii, as she is set to focus on her goal of becoming an actress. To start her journey, she has already received an offer to play one of Ai's former idol group mates who used to hate her. Hence, Kana was worried about how Aqua would feel if she spoke poorly about his mother.

However, Aqua seemed unbothered by that as he stated that Kana Arima was special to him and that it was fine if she said those things. This got her flustered, and she ran away to clear her mind. Elsewhere, Kaburatgi finalized the film's cast.

