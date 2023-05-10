Oshi no Ko chapter 117: Kana quits being an idol, Ruby's film role gets finalized

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 117, fans witnessed Kana Arima quitting her role as an idol of Strawberry Productions' B-Komachii as she hopes to become a good actress.

The previous chapter saw Ruby and Akane learn that the film is set to be based on Ai, Ruby's mother's life. Hence, both Ruby and Akane compete for the role, only for Ruby to win after she repeatedly auditioned. Following that, Aqua met Akane and challenged her to stop him if she could.

Oshi no Ko chapter 117: Aqua becomes suggestive towards Kana

Oshi no Ko chapter 117, titled Panda, opened with Kana Arima's tweet going online as she announced her decision to quit being an idol of B-Komachii as she was planning to focus on her passion to become an actress. Learning the news, many people were devastated as they hoped to see her continue as an idol.

Elsewhere when Aqua and Kana were having a meal, Kana asked Aqua to tell her a story. Aqua Hoshino started narrating the story of how the word "panda" came about. In addition, he also explained how they got classified into Giant Pandas and Lesser Pandas. The giant panda was the black and white panda and the lesser panda was the smaller red panda.

Upon hearing the story, Kana Arima started to relate the story to that of the entertainment industry. Those who are popular, monopolize the fame and popularity, while the ones who couldn't are known to be the lesser. That's when Aqua started discussing Kana's decision to quit being an idol. She expressed how her experience in B-Komachhi helped her realize her passion for acting and she was glad to have become an idol.

Just then, Kana revealed to Aqua that she was offered the role of a B-Komachii member, who hated Ai, in the Gotanda film. Thus, she was afraid that her hateful dialogues towards Aqua's mother would hurt him. However, Aqua revealed that it was fine if Kana said something awful about his mother as she was special to him.

Hearing this, Kana got flustered, wondering why was Aqua being so suggestive towards her and if he liked her. At the same time, Aqua laughed at how easy it was to manipulate Kana, given that she got flustered just because he flattered her a little.

Elsewhere, Producer Kaburagi was finalizing the movie's cast members as he was a bit saddened that he could not get Frill Shiranui or Akane Kurokawa to become Ai in the film. Nevertheless, he was understanding and took the actresses' feelings into consideration. Following that, he finalized Ruby Hoshino as the cast for Ai as he started thinking about how he could make her a crowd-puller.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 117

Chapter 117 saw Aqua making Kana flustered through his remarks as he seems to be planning something sinister by using Kana's feelings towards himself. That being said, he genuinely might be worried about how easily people could manipulate Kana, which could be dangerous for her in the entertainment field.

