Oshi no Ko chapter 118: Crow Girl approaches Aqua, Ruby relentlessly prepares for the movie

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 118, fans saw Aqua's encounter with Crow Girl. While her intentions or existence hasn't been explained, fans know she is crucial to the story. Elsewhere, it seems like everything has been prepared for the movie to start production.

The previous chapter saw Kana Arima announce her decision to quit being an idol. Later, she was seen having a meal with Aqua. She was left flustered during the meal after Aqua told her she was important to him. Elsewhere, Producer Kaburagi confirmed the final cast members of the movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 118: Crow Girl reveals that Ai hasn't reincarnated

Crow Girl as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 118, titled Activation, opened with Crow Girl approaching Aqua as she asked him what he was thinking. She teased him a bit over his situation with Ruby, Akane, and Kana. However, she was certain that Aqua's mother, Ai, might be watching everything from somewhere, probably as a star.

Aqua Hoshino was annoyed by Crow Girl and asked her to get lost as she had previously told him that she would not be able to find his mother anywhere. Crow Girl immediately stated that Aqua wouldn't find his mother because he believes that, similar to him and Ruby, Ai might also have gotten reincarnated.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

However, as per Crow Girl, Ai Hoshino's story ended with her death as her soul collapsed and returned to the sea and the stars. It was a fact that she had passed away and would never smile again.

Aqua was worried that Crow Girl had said the same to Ruby, which might have changed her demeanor. But Crow Girl revealed that she did not need to do anything as Ruby herself started to play her part in everything.

Crow Girl asked Aqua to rethink the purpose of why he was reborn as Ai Hoshino's son. Nevertheless, Aqua had only one mission: to take revenge for Ai.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the pre-production for the movie "15-Year Lie" was completed as everything had finally gotten confirmed, ranging from the script, sponsors, cast members, etc.

The cast members finally received the script, as Kana Arima could be seen reading the script and getting moved by the movie's plot. That's when she noticed Ruby Hoshino practicing her lines. Kana noticed that Ruby barely had any rest due to her busy work schedule and was worried about her. Hence, she advised Ruby to get some sleep when she was on the move.

Meanwhile, Producer Kaburagi was approached by Tendouji from the Advertising Agency.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 118

Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 118 saw Producer Masaya Kaburagi being approached by Tendouji from the Advertising Agency. Considering everything has already been confirmed, there is the possibility that the agency might not want to focus on Ruby Hoshino and instead want to focus on Frill Shiranui or Akane Kurokawa. This could lead to a huge problem for the film.

