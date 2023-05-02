Who killed the Doctor in Oshi No Ko? Explained

While Oshi No Ko majorly chronicles Aqua Hoshino's attempt to find his and Ruby's father, fans must not forget that Aqua was previously the doctor who was set to deliver Ai Hoshino's baby. As fate would have it, he himself became one of the twin babies after he was murdered. But the question that begs asking is, who killed him?

After the successful premiere of Oshi No Ko, Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's series has become highly popular to the point that its manga has now managed to become the fifth hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. Moreover, the anime also managed to stay on top of MyAnimeList for a couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi No Ko manga.

Who killed Ai Hoshino's doctor in Oshi No Ko?

Doctor Gorou Amamiya as seen in the Oshi No Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Gorou Amamiya, a doctor specializing in gynecology, was the one responsible for delivering pop idol Ai Hoshino's baby in Oshi No Ko. During Ai's pregnancy, the doctor took care of her, making sure that her pregnancy was kept a secret from the media. However, on the day of her delivery, a mysterious person arrived at the hospital.

This person was a 22-year-old university student named Ryosuke, a mentally unstable shut-in who, to feel loved in his life, would turn to idols. After finding out that his favorite idol Ai Hoshino was pregnant, he felt "deceived" and enraged.

Ryosuke as seen in the Oshi No Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, he received details about Ai Hoshino's location and the hospital she was admitted to. Thus, on the day of her labor, Ryosuke reached Ai's hospital in hopes of killing the idol for "betraying" him. That's when Ai's doctor Gorou Amamiya became suspicious of Ryosuke.

Just as the doctor was returning home, Ryosuke arrived outside the hospital asking Gorou whether he was Ai Hoshino's doctor. Gorou instantly realized that the person was suspicious, considering that he knew Ai's family name "Hoshino," which had never been made public. Hence, the doctor began chasing him.

Doctor Gorou Amamiya confronting Ryosuke in the Oshi No Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

After following the stalker's trail into the forest, Doctor Gorou lost track of him, following which Ryosuke pushed him from behind, causing the doctor to fall down from the cliff. Gorou Amamiya passed away from the impact, following which, he was reincarnated into one of Ai Hoshino's twin babies, and was named Aquamarine Hoshino.

Thus, the disgruntled stalker Ryosuke was the person responsible for murdering Ai's doctor. However, it was Aqua and Ruby's father, Hikaru Kamiya, who was responsible for the same, as he was using a proxy to commit the crimes.

Who killed Ai Hoshino?

Ai Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Similar to the case of Gorou Amamiya, Ai Hoshino was also killed by Ryosuke years after the birth of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino. After Ai contacted Hikaru to come meet his children, the then-teenage actor sent Ai's address to Ryosuke, who used the opportunity to take revenge on Ai for betraying him by having babies and hiding the same from the public.

Ryosuke reached Ai's place and stabbed her to death. However, after hearing how Ai remembered him, Ryosuke broke down and committed suicide to avoid getting apprehended.

