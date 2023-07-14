Oshi no Ko chapter 124 initial spoilers: Kana reacts loudly to Ruby and Aqua's newfound relationship

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST. However, some of the pages from the same have leaked online as fans share the same on Twitter. With those, the rumors about Aqua and Ruby's relationship seem to have finally been confirmed as the illustrations from the chapter depict the same.

The previous chapter of Oshi no Ko saw Gorou and Sarina reuniting with each other after over 18 years. Thus, soon after, Ruby told Aqua about all the lies she had to tell to become like Ai. That's when Aqua reassured her on how she did not need to lie anymore. This led to Ruby reminding Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina back in the hospital.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 initial spoilers hint at Ruby getting cozy with Aqua

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is yet to be released worldwide, the pages from the same got leaked online, following which the pictures of the leaked chapter pages made their way to Twitter. While the chapter wasn't supposed to release today, apparently some scheduling errors led to the chapter being leaked out on a few sources.

With that, a few chapter pages have already leaked out. As evident from the spoilers, the chapter preview that got leaked earlier this week has been confirmed to be true as Aqua and Ruby are seemingly set to have a new form of relationship.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

One of the leaked images from Oshi no Ko chapter 124 featured Ruby sitting on top of Aqua while she is clinging onto him. There really isn't much context for the same on page, however, it seems like Aqua is indifferent to what Ruby wants to do with him.

Additionally, the leaked pages also show Kana Arima having a really loud reaction to the same as she could not believe what her eyes had witnessed. As for Mem-Cho, despite the fact that she was shocked, she can be seen taking the opportunity to click a picture of the moment for her Instagram. Kana seemed to have instantly realized that Mem-Cho was doing it for account impressions.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Another leaked Oshi no Ko chapter 124 illustration showed Ruby clinging to Aqua from behind the couch. It seems like Ruby was feeling really warm and took the opportunity to cling to Aqua and ask for his drink to quench her thirst. This seems like quite an apparent way for Ruby to be close to Aqua without causing any doubts to her fellow B-Komachi members.

However, as evident from the leaked pages, they know that something odd was happening between the Hoshino siblings. Upon seeing Kana Arima's shocked reaction to Ruby's closeness to Aqua, she is bound to question them both about it. However, fans will have to wait until more details about the chapter get leaked out, or until the chapter officially releases on July 20. Nevertheless, Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is bound to shock all fans of the manga.

