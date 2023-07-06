Oshi no Ko chapter 124: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is set to be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Another option to read the manga would be by either purchasing it or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Sarina reuniting with Gorou as Ruby found out that Aqua was Gorou. She told him about the struggles she had to go through as Ruby. However, Aqua reassured Ruby that she no longer needed to lie like Ai, telling her that her personality as Sarina was radiant enough to become an idol. Upon hearing this, Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou's promise to Sarina.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Aqua might make a difficult decision in Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Release date and time, where to read

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko manga is set to go on a break next week. Hence, Oshi no Ko chapter 124 will be released on Wednesday, July 19, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 124 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, July 19

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, July 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 19

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, July 20

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 124 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The app allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of a Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 123

Crow Girl as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 123, titled Bad Move, saw Ruby telling Aqua about all the struggle she went through trying to find Gorou Amamiya. Following that, she told him about the lies she had to say to become an idol. She did not think her personality as Sarina was enough, thus she kept trying to hide it. That's when Aqua told her that she was the most radiant during her time as Sarina.

Upon hearing their conversation, the Crow Girl was certain that Aqua had made a bad decision. While he would now be able to make his movie smoothly, he ruined his relationship with his sister. Soon after, Ruby proved the Crow Girl's point as she reminded Aqua about Gorou Amamiya's promise to marry her when she would turn 16.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 124?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 will most likely show Aqua making up his mind regarding how he is going to deal with Ruby. After Aqua praised Ruby for her personality as Sarina, Ruby seems to have fallen again for Gorou Amamiya. Hence, she reminded him about the promise the doctor made to her when she was Sarina.

Thus, the upcoming chapter may focus on Aqua and how he plans to use Ruby's naivety. There is also a chance that Ruby Hoshino was only joking, hoping to break the ice between them after their emotional encounter.

