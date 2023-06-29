Oshi no Ko chapter 123: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 123 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Another option to read the manga would be by either purchasing it or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Aqua realizing that Ruby was the reincarnation of Sarina. While he tried to look after her, she renounced him as her brother. That's when Aqua addressed Ruby as Sarina, revealing that he was the reincarnation of Gorou Amamiya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Aqua might reveal all his findings to Ruby in Oshi no Ko chapter 123

Release date and time, where to read

Ruby and Aqua in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following Oshi no Ko manga's return from its break, it is back to its regular serialization. Hence, Oshi no Ko chapter 123 will be released on Wednesday, July 5, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, July 6, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 123 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, July 5

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, July 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 5

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, July 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, July 6

Sarina Tendouji in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 123 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The app allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of a Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 122

Sarina and Gorou in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 122, titled Doc, saw Aqua Hoshino realizing that Ruby was the reincarnation of Sarina. When he tried to help her calm down, Ruby decided to renounce Aqua as his brother. Aqua accepted her perception and began to speak to her by addressing her as Sarina.

Aqua helped Sarina remember why she wanted to become an idol. Now that she was away from the hospital, she could actually achieve that. Hence, Aqua wanted Ruby to stop thinking about revenge. Upon hearing Aqua talk to her like Doctor Gorou Amamiya, Ruby realized that the doctor had reincarnated as Aqua, and she instantly hugged him.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 123?

Ruby Hoshino in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following the revelation made in the previous chapter, Oshi no Ko chapter 123 could feature Aqua and Ruby discussing their plans. While the chapter could see the two characters mingling with one another, there is a good chance that they will also discuss their plans.

Thus, readers can expect Aqua to possibly reveal everything he learned about their father to Ruby. The two Hoshino siblings could henceforth work together on exposing their father Hikaru Kamiki's actions to everyone.

