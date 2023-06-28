Oshi no Ko chapter 122: Aqua and Ruby learn each other's greatest secrets

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 122, fans witnessed the manga finally showcasing the most-awaited reunion in the series. While both Aqua and Ruby knew that they were reincarnations of Ai's fans, they weren't aware of their past identities. However, with Oshi no Ko chapter 122, the secrets are finally out.

The previous chapter saw Ruby Hoshino witnessing her mother from her previous life as Sarina, Marina Tendouji, looking happy with her new children. Upon seeing this, Ruby was convinced that she brought misfortune to the ones close to her, i.e., Marina, Ai, and the doctor. Aqua was astonished to hear her sobbing about it at home.

Oshi no Ko chapter 122: Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji reunite after 18 years

Sarina Tendouji in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 122, titled Doc, opened with a scene from the past when Doctor Gorou Amamiya would visit Sarina Tendouji in the hospital. During his visit, Sarina asked the doctor if he had ever been to Shibuya or Harajuku. She had heard that Ai had gotten scouted in Shibuya, thus she wanted to go there.

Given that Gorou's college was in the locality, he immediately agreed to take her there when she would feel better. He was certain that someone would scout Sarina. Thus, he wanted to make sure that she only gets scouted by a good agency.

That said, Sarina Tendouji did not care about that, as she only desired to wear cool clothes, sing cute songs, and have an encore.

Aqua trying to help Ruby in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 then shifted to the present as Aqua looked on at Ruby wailing while leaning on her bed. She cried about the misfortune she brought to the people close to her. As she started to lose her breath, Aqua tried to help her. However, Ruby did not want Aqua's help, and instead, looked for her movie script.

Ruby Hoshino went on a rant about how she became an idol to take revenge on the person who killed Ai and the doctor. Aqua immediately asked Ruby to stop as revenge would bring nothing but sorrow in her life.

However, Ruby was too angry to think straight. She told Aqua how she never thought of him as a brother. As per her, they only happened to be reincarnated at the same time and place, meaning that they did not truly know each other.

Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 (Image via Shueisha)

Aqua accepted Ruby's perception and decided to speak as Gorou Amamiya. He addressed Ruby as "Sarina-chan" and helped her remember how she wished to become an idol to wear cool clothes, sing cute songs, and get an encore. Now that she was finally away from the hospital, Ruby could achieve that. Thus, Gorou did not want Sarina to throw her new life away in revenge.

Aqua Hoshino was always able to see a glimpse of Sarina in Ruby. However, he always thought that it was a convenient fantasy he created in his head. That said, he still approached Ruby thinking that she was Sarina.

Gorou Amamiya in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 (Image via Shueisha)

Upon hearing this, Ruby was left shocked as she asked Aqua:

Why are you crying? Aqua, why did you...call me "Sarina" earlier? How did you know...everything that happened in the hospital? Hey...could it be...that...you're...sensei?

Ruby was certain that Aqua was the reincarnation of Gorou. Upon hearing the question, Aqua picked up the Ai keychain Ruby had saved for Gorou. He asked her:

So you've been keeping this for me, Sarina-chan?

Upon realizing that she was speaking to the doctor, Ruby ran to Aqua and hugged him as Sarina got reunited with Gorou after 18 long years.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 122

Ruby and Aqua in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 saw Aqua and Ruby's secret identities get finally revealed. With this information revealed, both Sarina and Gorou could now work together to bring justice to their mother.

That said, the two characters might need some time to process what they had just learned. Hence, the next chapter could focus on Aqua revealing to Ruby what he had learned about their father.

