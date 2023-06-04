Oshi No Ko: Ruby being different from Ai Hoshino might be the best thing for her

Oshi no Ko can be regarded as the most groundbreaking story of the year thus far since it depicts reality with as much transparency as possible, while still being a work of fiction. As impactful as the story is, there are many complex characters featured in it, and the plot masterfully highlights their internal struggles and how they develop as individuals with unexpected twists and turns that are guaranteed to keep fans on the edge.

Among these characters, Ai Hoshino stands out as one of the most complex characters in the series. Her story unfolds as a gloomy trip full of surprising twists and turns. Despite her early death, Ai leaves behind two lovely twins, one of them being Ruby.

While Ruby shares many similarities with her mother, she also has unique characteristics that set her apart. This distinctiveness becomes her character's strength, making her outstanding.

Oshi no Ko: Ruby is devoted to her work while Ai Hoshino was living a lie

Oshi no Ko, through its portrayal of masterfully-crafted and flawed characters, presents a dark and complex perspective on the entertainment industry, revealing its real nature to the world.

Ruby Hoshino and her mother, Ai Hoshino, are two of the most complex and flawed characters in the series, and while Ruby shares numerous similarities with her mother, there are also ways in which they are very different.

Ruby's physical features and personality traits bear a striking resemblance to her mother, making their connection undeniable. However, unlike her late mother, Ruby is devoted and genuine toward her work and passion.

Despite the tragic loss of Ai Hoshino due to her career in the entertainment industry, Ruby perseveres in pursuing her dreams in the same line, pushing past her boundaries and overcoming the traumas from her past life.

One of the most significant differences between Ruby and Ai Hoshino in Oshi no Ko lies in their emotional availability and ability to form meaningful connections. While Ai has a misleading nature and false portrayal of emotions in daily interactions, Ruby embodies sincerity and authenticity in her interactions.

Her extroverted and outgoing personality is a true reflection of herself, allowing her to create genuine bonds with those around her. This stark contrast highlights Ruby's qualities of true empathy, compassion, and love, setting her apart from her mother, and establishing her own identity.

Ruby from Oshi no Ko Chapter 116. (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the story progresses, Ruby's character undergoes a dramatic transformation triggered by the murder of Ai Hoshino and the discovery of Gorou Amamiya's detail of death. Her hunger for revenge intensifies, leading to a more aggressive approach as she seeks justice.

While this shift may appear drastic and insane, it serves as evidence that while Ruby loves wholeheartedly, she can also hate and rage wholeheartedly.

Throughout the manga, Ruby's character becomes increasingly complex and layered. She becomes more two-faced and manipulative to achieve her goals.

While this behavior may seem contradictory and new, it showcases the depth of her emotions, passion, and individuality. Ruby is undeniably flawed and damaged, and her divergence from Ai Hoshino's path may not be immediately apparent in the anime.

However, as she continues to grow and confront the real darkness of the industry, her true character will evolve. Her growth, passion, and portrayal of a range of emotions make her uniquely captivating.

Thus, the story might have started with Ai Hoshino, but it may ultimately end with Ruby Hoshino proving that she does not share the same fate as her mother and the star never fades as the narrative of Oshi no Ko draws to its conclusion.

