Oshi no Ko creator admits the series is inspired by another manga

During a recent interview, Mengo Yokoyari, the artist behind the manga Oshi no Ko, provided insights into the series' artistic elements and shared details about her collaboration with writer Aka Akasaka. One interesting revelation from the interview was Yokoyari's acknowledgment that Oshi no Ko draws inspiration from her earlier one-shot manga, Kawaii.

This news sheds light on the creative process behind the manga's captivating portrayal of the idol world, skillfully combining dark and dramatic elements with a sense of liveliness and glamor. The incorporation of these contrasting elements showcases Yokoyari's ability to strike a perfect balance in her work.

Moreover, with Oshi no Ko earning its position as one of this year's top anime series, this recent interview is a significant opportunity for fans to gain insight into the creative mind behind the manga's creation.

Oshi no Ko creator acknowledges drawing inspiration from her one-shot manga, Kawaii

When Mengo Yokoyari was asked about the inspiration behind the intense and brooding depiction of the idol world in Oshi no Ko, Yokoyari acknowledged that her earlier work, Kawaii, might have influenced the atmosphere of the series. However, she expressed uncertainty about the extent to which Kawaii served as an inspiration, leaving room for interpretation.

Here's what the interviewer asked:

"What inspired you to portray the idol world in such a dark and dramatic way for a fictional work?"

To which, Mengo Yokoyari answered:

"I'm told that in terms of the temperature of the work, they were inspired by my one-shot manga Kawaii, but I don't know to what extent."

Kawaii is a one-shot manga by Yokoyari that explores the theme of cuteness and delves into the complexities of human emotions. It takes readers on a captivating journey through the ups and downs of relationships, examining the power and vulnerability associated with being perceived as cute. With Yokoyari's unique art style and compelling storytelling, Kawaii offers a thought-provoking exploration of the concept of cuteness in modern society.

On the other hand, the intense narrative of Oshi no Ko also encompasses a wide range of emotions, including rage, revenge, sadness, greed, and many more. Considering this, it's understandable that Kawaii served as an inspiration since both works delve into the complexities of intense emotions, further enriching the depth of Yokoyari's storytelling.

Final thoughts

The captivating depiction of the idol world in Oshi no Ko has fascinated audiences, offering a raw exploration of the entertainment industry. In addition, Mengo Yokoyari's ability to portray the complexities of idol culture in a thought-provoking manner has undeniably contributed to the manga's success. Drawing inspiration from her earlier work, the latest series has thus been infused by her evolving artistic style that builds the narrative, creating a world that seamlessly combines beauty and darkness.

