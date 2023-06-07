Oshi no Ko chapter 120: Ruby struggles with her acting as the filming inches closer

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 120, fans witnessed Ruby Hoshino struggling to manage her schedule. She was busy every minute of the day and had taken up too many responsibilities. Hence, her schedule was completely packed. That's when Producer Kaburagi hit her with a truth bomb.

The previous chapter saw Aqua Hoshino encountering Marina Tendouji. She was the mother of Sarina from the time he was Gorou Amamiya. Upon meeting her, he learns that she was a terrible mother who abandoned her sick child for a new lavish life. Elsewhere, Ruby was having trouble with her dialogues in the movie.

Oshi no Ko chapter 120: Ruby's memories reveal Marina Tendouji's cruel lie

Oshi no Ko chapter 120, titled Lack of Ability, opened with the manga revealing Ruby Hoshino's packed schedule. She performed at a concert, went to school, had a recording segment, studied for final exams, looked over her interview, recorded three episodes for a late-night variety show, choreographed a new B-Komachii song, and had private acting lessons all within 33 hours.

Ruby's friends - Minami Kotobuki and Kana Arima, and her brother Aqua Hoshino noticed how she was working without taking a break. They were worried about her but could not stop her due to her determination. As for Ruby, she was still not content with the amount of work she was doing. She believed that her mother Ai Hoshino was able to do so much more as an idol. Hence, she stayed up all night studying her dialogues for the movie.

In the morning, Producer Masaya Kaburagi arrived at Strawberry Productions' office. He told Miyako Saitou that Ruby needed strict acting lessons. The filming for the movie was inching close, and he needed Ruby to polish her acting before that.

When Miyako tried to explain to Kaburagi about Ruby's tight schedule, he asked her to reschedule her work around the filming and rehearsals. Ruby's role as Ai demanded perfection. However, as per his observations, she was lacking in acting ability and needed to work on the same. While Miyako was upset with Kaburagi's remark about Ruby, it was true that she lacked experience when compared to her co-stars.

To learn more about acting, Ruby went to watch Kana Arima act. Kana was acting in a role given to her by director Masanori Shima. While she believed that the role wasn't suited to her, she played it gracefully and strengthened her foundation to grab a good role in the director's future movie.

Kana then went over to Ruby to speak to her about acting troubles. She suggested Ruby try and understand her feelings. Upon doing so, she should be able to push out her emotions appropriately. But considering Ruby had her memories as Sarina intact in her, she herself could not identify herself.

Later at night as Ruby was pondering her identity, she saw a vision of Sarina. Sarina told her how her mother (Marina Tendouji) did not love her. However, Ruby rejected the idea, as the last time she saw her mother as Sarina, her mother told her that she loved her. Considering that were Marina's last words to Sarina, Ruby refused to believe that Marina had lied to her.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 120

Oshi no Ko chapter 120 saw Ruby struggling with her work and emotions. She was constantly dumped with work, all while she struggled with her feelings towards her mother. While she believed that her mother from her time as Sarina (Marina Tendouji) loved her, Ai's dialogue was starting to convince her that it was a lie. Hence, Ruby started to have illusions through which she started to envision her past self as Sarina.

