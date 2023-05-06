Oshi no Ko has been doing quite well since its premiere, leading to the anime being ranked first for a couple of weeks on MyAnimeList. Following that, the manga series got popular and is currently ranked the fifth hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

While the series' plot and characters play a huge role in making the anime a success, one must not forget how much impact the voice actors have in this anime, considering how it is based on the entertainment industry. That being said, let's take a look at Oshi no Ko voice actors and where you have heard them before.

Oshi no Ko voice actors have worked for several popular anime franchises

1) Ai Hoshino

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko's Ai Hoshino is voiced by Rie Takahashi. She is quite experienced when it comes to voice acting, as she has previously voiced Megumin in the KonoSuba anime franchise, Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Takagi in Karakai Jozu No Takagi-San, and Emilia in Re:Zero anime franchise.

2) Aquamarine Hoshino

Aquamarine Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Aquamarine Hoshino, the protagonist of Oshi no Ko, is voiced by Takeo Ootsuka. He has previously voiced Hyouma Kunato in Monogatari, Hikaru Sudou in AI no Idenshi, Leon Fou Bartfort in Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, and Tem, Collot, and Oryx in Beastars season 2.

3) Ruby Hoshino

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Ruby Hoshino is the daughter of Ai Hoshino and the female lead of the series, it is surprising to see that her voice is provided by Yurie Igoma, a voice actor who has previously only done small roles. Her voice has been heard among background characters in Duel Masters King Max, In Another World With My Smartphone, and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie.

4) Kana Arima

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Kana Arima, the child prodigy and actress turned idol, is voiced by the experienced voice actor Megumi Han. She has previously voiced Momiji Sohma in Fruits Basket, Kahono in Black Clover, Rinko Yamato in Ore Monogatari!!, and Gon Freecss in Hunter X Hunter.

5) Akane Kurokawa

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Akane Kurokawa, The Lalalie Theatrical Company's star, is voiced by Manaka Iwami. She has previously voiced Mirai Shishiou in Dr. Stone, Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket, and Mahiru Shiina in Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken.

6) Mem-Cho

Mem-Cho as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Mem-Cho, the streamer and idol aspirant, is voiced by Rumi Ookubo. She has previously voiced several characters, including Omoharu Nakanaka in Komi Can't Communicate, Chinatsu Yoshikawa in Yuri Yuri, Pisti in Magi, and Nona in Death Parade.

7) Miyako Saitou

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Miyako Saitou, the President of Strawberry Productions and the adoptive mother of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino, is voiced by Lynn. She has previously voiced Assassin in the Fate anime, Lilya Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Hibana in Fire Force, and Gilda in The Promised Neverland.

8) Frill Shiranui

Frill Shiranui as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Frill Shiranui, the multitalented performer, is voiced by voice actress Asami Seto. She has previously voiced Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, Shino Madarame in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

