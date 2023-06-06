What to Expect from Oshi No Ko Chapter 120?

With Oshi no Ko chapter 120 scheduled to release on Thursday, June 8, at 12 am JST, the manga is set to make its return after a one-week break. The previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger, and since then, fans have been looking forward to Oshi no Ko chapter 120.

The previous chapter saw Aqua encountering Sarina's mother Marina. He realized how she was a terrible person and caused Sarina immense pain. Elsewhere, Ruby was having trouble with her script. One of Ai's dialogues was about how she realized that her mother did not love her. This contradicted what Ruby believed as she was told that every parent loved their children.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 120: Major spoilers to expect

The filming may finally start

Gatonda as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko's previous chapter saw Director Gatonda going out for drinks with Producer Kaburagi Masaya, Marina Tendouji, and other people involved with the movie. This could mean that the film's pre-production stage had been completed and the crew was celebrating the event with some drinks.

The same can also be confirmed from one of the previous chapters that saw Kaburagi finalizing the cast and crew members for the movie. In addition, Aqua Hoshino was seen reaching out to Gatonda for some final confirmations for the film, indicating that the pre-production was at least close to finishing.

Aqua may develop negative feelings towards Marina Tendouji

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

When Aqua was Gorou Amamiya, he was very close to his patient Sarina. During her time in the hospital, Sarina's mother abandoned her. While Sarina knew that her mother did not love her, Gorou convinced her that every parent deep down loved their children. However, when he learned that Marina Tendouji had abandoned her sick daughter to live a new lavish life, he was vexed.

Aqua finally realized how poorly Sarina's mother treated her. Hence, he must have developed hate towards Marina Tendouji. Thus, there remains a possibility that he might unwillingly act on his feelings and confront Marina about her daughter in Oshi no Ko chapter 120.

Ruby could end up meeting Marina Tendouji

Marina Tendouji as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the filming possibly set to start in Oshi no Ko chapter 120, Ruby might finally be introduced to the cast and crew for the film. Considering that Aqua does not know that Ruby is Sarina's reincarnation, he himself might unknowingly introduce the two. Seeing her mother happy with a new family could destroy Ruby's morale, which might end up affecting her acting.

Aqua might learn that Ruby is Sarina's reincarnation

Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

The chances of Aqua learning that Ruby is Sarina's reincarnation are quite low. However, if Ruby happens to meet Marina Tendouji, there is a good chance that she will be affected by it. Hence, Aqua could try to dive deep into the situation and learn about Ruby's previous life as Sarina.

Nevertheless, considering Aqua's nature, there is no chance that he will reveal his identity as Gorou Amamiya to Ruby anytime soon. However, these are just predictions for Oshi no Ko chapter 120. To learn more, fans will have to wait until it is released on June 8.

Poll : 0 votes