Oshi no Ko Season 2 reportedly confirmed

With Oshi no Ko season 1 halfway through its run, a reliable Weibo user has revealed that the anime series' season 2 has already been confirmed. While fans were certain that it would receive multiple seasons, to learn that studio Doga Kobo has already made their decision on the same left fans happy.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the children of popular idol Ai, Aqua and Ruby, both of whom are the reincarnations of Ai's deceased fans. Thus, after Ai gets murdered, Aqua makes it his goal to find the person responsible for his mother's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko season 2 confirmed as per a reliable source

Following the premiere of Oshi no Ko, the anime managed to climb up the charts instantly. With that, fans were certain that the anime is set to do well and will receive future seasons.

However, the anime is only set to release its sixth episode today, meaning that only half of the first season has been released. Regardless, a reliable weibo leaker revealed that season 2 has already been confirmed and is in the works by the anime studio Doga Kobo.

How fans reacted to the Oshi no Ko's season 2 confirmation leak

Fans were really glad that the anime's studio Doga Kobo had already confirmed the second season. While they had no doubts that the anime was getting a second season or now, fans were happy that the same had already gotten confirmed.

Many did not find it surprising and claimed that if the anime had not gotten an adaptation, it would have been even more odd. With the anime showing such immense success, it is obvious that Doga Kobo would want to adapt a season 2.

Considering the pace of season 1, it can be said with certainty that the first season will adapt up to chapter 39 of the manga. That being said, the second season should begin with the Tokyo Blade arc, which was one of the most popular arcs in the manga.

The arc did not just have Aqua working alongside Kana and Akane, but also showed fans a side of manga creators and how they could influence any adaptation made regarding the same.

Thus, fans are really happy at the possibility of witnessing the Tokyo Blade arc adapted soon, and hence, can't wait for the leak to be officially announced as well.

